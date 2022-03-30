VINTON — Anymore, going to the mailbox each day usually results in either junk or bills or both. It’s not usually anything spectacular, but occasionally there is something kind of special. Wednesday, something very special arrived in the Vinton Newspapers mailbox; something incredible: An original January 10, 1905 special edition of The Vinton Eagle, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Eagle’s original debut.
As I said...something incredible. But the story of how it ended up in our mailbox is nearly as incredible. Let’s go back a few weeks...
Shelly Haefner, the Vinton Newspapers business manager took a phone call one day from a women in Iowa Falls by the name of Wendy Lyman.
“She said she had been cleaning out her mother’s house in Iowa Falls and came across this 1905 copy of The Vinton Eagle and wanted to know if we were interested in it,” Haefner said. “I told her we absolutely were.”
What makes this even more interesting is that Lyman told Haefner she had no idea why the paper was even there.
“She told me she’d never been to Vinton,” Haefner said. “And she said she knew of no connection her mother had to Vinton, which made this even more interesting.”
After several other communications to figure out the shipping process, the Vinton Eagle Semi-Centennial edition (1855-1905) arrived Wednesday morning. It is something to see.
While far from what any collector would call “pristine,” the 88-page edition is in remarkably good shape for something that is 117 years old. The cover is a tatter, but the remaining pages are crisp and sharp without noticeable yellowing. There is an almost shiny finish to the paper. But what is even more remarkable is the content.
There are countless stories of celebrations and tragedies, sunshine and storms and detailed history that has likely been lost over the last century. And the pictures are beyond amazing: The grand houses that still stand today and others that have been lost to time; the churches of the day; the still recognizable downtown buildings; and, of course, the people.
There are pictures of the founders of Vinton and Benton County, the pictures of the men and women who built this community. Names like Traer, Tilford, Tobin, Ellis, Ray, Fry, and others whose brushstrokes on the canvas that is now Vinton are legendary.
“This is just remarkable,” marveled Rev. Phil Borleske of the Benton County Historical Society after viewing the paper Wednesday. “It’s like a time capsule; I’ve never seen one of these before but it is very significant. I think it’s wonderful that she (Lyman) was willing to share this. A lot of people in the same situation would probably have thrown it out. What a great find.”
Vinton Newspapers is already in process of looking at ways to get this “time capsule” into a condition that makes it more ready for public viewing. And speaking as the co-refounder (along with my wife Angie) of the Eagle in 2005, this holds a special place in my heart. We restarted the Eagle 100 years after this edition came out, 150 years after it was originally founded; that’s pretty special.
We can never escape our history, and we should never try, and now we have an amazing piece of our local history right here where it started from.