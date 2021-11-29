CEDAR RAPIDS – Earlier this month, in a filing with the Iowa Utilities Board, Alliant Energy announces plans for adding the first portion of its planned 400 megawatts of solar energy generation in Iowa.
In the filing, Alliant Energy details its intent to acquire 200 MW of solar energy and 75 MW of battery energy storage from Phase I and II of the Duane Arnold Solar Project that will be developed by wholly owned, indirect subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC in Linn County.
Once operational, Alliant Energy will own and operate both projects. The announcement was the first major milestone for Alliant Energy in executing its Clean Energy Blueprint in Iowa. Once operational, expected by year-end 2024, the project positions Alliant Energy as the largest combined solar and battery storage operator in the state.
Pairing battery storage with solar cost-effectively meets customer demand and ensures safe and reliable service for customers. The combination also contributes to a healthier environment and serves as a local economic catalyst as the company continues accelerating its transition to delivering cleaner, more renewable energy for customers and the communities Alliant Energy serves.
“It’s part of our purpose-driven strategy of serving customers and building stronger communities,” said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “Our plan also keeps customer affordability at the forefront. We are excited to transition land from the decommissioned nuclear facility into the largest solar and battery storage facility in Iowa.”
The development and construction of the 200 MW of solar energy and 75 MW of battery storage at the Duane Arnold Solar Project will create up to 200 new construction jobs. According to an economic impact study conducted by Strategic Economic Research, the two projects will have a projected combined positive economic output of up to $260 million on the state of Iowa (including up to $154 million in Linn County). That includes the cumulative ripple effects of new jobs, wages, tax revenue and other economic activity during construction and through the life of the projects.
The projects also repurpose a portion of the land and infrastructure at the former Duane Arnold nuclear energy facility. The existing transmission infrastructure already on the site is expected to be used.
“This is good for our customers, the communities we serve and the environment while powering tens of thousands of homes with solar energy,” said Mayuri Farlinger, director of operations at Alliant Energy. “In addition, these projects assure our customers we have a diverse mix of reliable energy generation to meet their ongoing demands.”
The company expects to outline plans for the remaining 200 MW of solar generation in Iowa at a future date. Once all the new projects are operational, combined with Alliant Energy’s existing 1,300 MW of wind generation in Iowa, nearly 50% of the company’s total resource mix in the state will be from renewable resources. Alliant Energy, the third largest owner-operator of regulated wind energy in the nation, is on pace to reach this milestone by 2025.
A decision from the IUB is anticipated in the second half of 2022. To learn more about Alliant Energy’s plans, visit alliantenergy.com/iowasolar.