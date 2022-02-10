Jim Morrison was one of the true-blue newsmen of our time and I am glad to have known him and had the opportunity to work with him. He devoted his life to this work and most of us who knew him would say he was “married to it”.
For Jim, his beloved consisted of the racetrack and the drivers who chased their dreams there, his camera and the “Kodak” moments he captured for all time, and the stories he penned to go down in history. He lived and breathed this life most of his days (and nights) spending endless hours working to get the job he loved done. I don’t think people truly understood the sacrifices he made when his answer to them was always “sure, I’ll be there.” He gave up most evenings and weekends so that he could “be there”. And when a news department goes thin it leaves little time for oneself. And so his marriage thrived.
But when Jim did stray to one of his other true loves you soon learned he cared for more than just his work. Like music. Jim loved music and had quite the collection at the office that he enjoyed when burning the candle till the midnight hour. He loved everything music from the soft songs of Jewel to the Dixie Chicks to the good old rock n’ roll of John Cougar Mellencamp and of course, none other, but The Doors, and their lead singer, Jim Morrison. And he played it, loudly. I think it helped him think and helped pass the time when going through the hundreds of photos he took of every event, searching to find that perfect picture to run in the paper. It also helped blur the lines between home and office.
Another love of Jim’s was books – and he had a library collection of them that he protected like his children, he cared for them so much. He was always needing another bookshelf it seemed, as he had gone to the half price bookstore – again. He LOVED Stephen King and collected every book he could get his hands on. And he bought hard covers, the collectibles, not the cheap paperbacks. Whenever we had a gift exchange at work we always knew the perfect gift for Jim came from the bookstore. He would’ve spent his last dime there, I swear, and probably did.
And then there was history – and Jim’s love affair with that. Oh, how he loved the old war-time history, most especially the civil war era, also evident in his library collection and the art on his walls. He studied it – and knew it well – and he talked about it. A lot. He had dreams of traveling to many of those long-ago battlefields across the country – the Alamo, Custer’s Last Stand and others. He fell ill just a month before one of his big trips was planned, finally taking time from work, and it broke my heart that he never got to go.
Jim also loved portraying Santa and had the whole ensemble – the red suit, boots, hat, and all to make it official. Somewhere along the way Jim had developed a striking resemblance to Santa and it landed him the job, spending holiday season after holiday season greeting children as the jolly old elf himself. He did it for so long that he had a hard time laughing without it turning into his hearty ho-ho-ho any time of the year.
But more than anything, Jim loved the races. And he talked about that as well – a LOT. And while going to the racetrack became a big part of his job along the way, it truly was a personal passion and true love for him. Jim rarely took but a handful of days off all the years I knew him, but the few he did he took religiously to attend the Indy 500. That weekend was off limits for interference, and he made it for 44 years never missing a beat. He made many friends there along the way and always looked forward to seeing them even if only once a year at that race.
There were other loves of course — his faith that he held fast to through life’s ups and down was one. His cat Rusty being another. Others that came and went over time, and many I am sure that only you – or you – know about. Jim also loved giving us a glimpse of his home life and family growing up in Indiana in his column he wrote in the Friday Cedar Valley Times each week.
In the end, I think we could safely say that Jim really had a pretty good marriage. And he developed a pretty good extended family along the way, too. The family he married into when he started working for the newspapers as well as the many friends he made along the way. And so now the time has come that we must say so long as Jim returns to his Indiana home for his final resting place.
The checkered flag has lowered, and the race is won good friend. Rejoice in the win.