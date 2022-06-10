VAN HORNE -- The late Derek Anderson made Manship Field his home away from home for 15 years, and it only seemed fitting that his name hang above the scoreboard to honor him and his legacy during a public dedication for the newly dubbed Anderson Ballpark on Friday afternoon. Family members, current players, former players and a grateful community gathered at Anderson Ballpark, where the family was recognized and presented a plaque to forever remember this day. Anderson, who passed away on January 20, is survived by parents Larry Anderson and Valdena Anderson of Cedar Rapids, who accepted the plaque in his name. “He just loved the kids,” Anderson said of his son. “Always positive about them every time we spoke. His goal was to keep improving the field for the kids and he did a lot of work on it.
Derek would mow this field just right. In all the years coaching here, I never heard a negative thing come out of him about this program.”
Derek Anderson’s seven nieces and nephews had the honor of throwing the first ceremonial pitches to Benton players before a JV game against Vinton-Shellsburg. “It was great to meet the family and see how much they cared about this,” senior Aidan Thompson said. “We cared about him a great deal too. I hope they know that.”
Derek Anderson grew up in Atkins while his father was a principal at Atkins Elementary. He played alongside Seth Patterson in several leagues as kids before Anderson moved to Ohio. Years later when Anderson accepted a social studies teaching position at Benton, they would reunite as coaches for the Bobcat baseball program. “We’re lifelong friends, tremendous friends,” Patterson said. “The signage above the scoreboard he worked so hard to get in, that’s a great lasting memory. It couldn’t be any more special.” According to Shawn Pfiffner, Benton Activities Director, planning a tribute to
Derek Anderson was a “long time in the making.” CR Signs Inc of Cedar Rapids worked with the school district to create and put up the signage, based on the classic Benton “B” adorned on the ball caps and given a classic Bobcat blue color. “We wanted to do something special to honor a great man and everything he stood for,” Pfiffner said. “You have to think about all the great things he did for Benton Community for our kids. Everyone who
Derek met throughout the years loved his positive words and they came out today to show it.” Most recently, Anderson led the Bobcats to the 2020 State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines in a season shortened by COVID-19. The Bobcats also reached the substate final last season, falling to eventual Class 3A champions Marion.
Senior Zane Frese remembered Anderon for what he did best: staying positive after tough losses. “It always seemed like kept positive the entire time I was around him,” Frese said. “You flushed what was behind you and focused on what was in front of you. Everyone was equal in his eyes.” Be Kind Always. This phrase has been used to remember Anderson and was adorn on t-shirts throughout the crowd. “He looked out for others before himself,” senior Casey Gallagher said. “That saying represents him so perfectly. He had faith in his players, no matter if you were L3 or a varsity starter.” The family took photos in front of the sign proudly donning the family name. Slowly, the Anderson are healing from the sudden passing of their own. Friday’s ceremony was one way of healing. “My wife and I cried when we learned about this,” Anderson said. “We’re humbled that this team, this school thinks so much of Derek. A lot of tears flowed. We want Derek
to be remembered as someone who loved baseball, loved the community and be remembered as the kind person he was. Today was excellent.”