Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg cheerleaders competed in the State Cheerleading Championships on Nov. 6 in Class 3A.
Benton sent two stunt groups for the first time in several years, going in with the goal of bringing home some hardware. They accomplished that as the stunt group of Rileigh Norton, Carlee Schultz, Ava Nolan and Natalie Rickels was awarded fifth place in 3A group stunt. The second group of Mallory Kenny, Morgan Brown, Megan Kenny and Sarah Wright were ninth in the same category.
“I am beyond proud of them,” coach Bridget McWhorter said. “The State Cheerleading Championships was the only competition that they competed at this year, which is amazing. Most other groups had five members in their group and had been to other competitions, so these Bobcats did an amazing. Several of the girls are younger, so the future looks very bright for our competition teams.”
Center Point-Urbana found great success in the group stunt category, finishing with a group in third (Abby Hansen, Kassidy Otto, Cloey Fall, Pepper Taylor, Cassie Davis) and fourth place (Gabby Meyer, McKenna Rawson, Ellie Eikenberry, Jasmine Lagerquist, Audrey Miller, Sophie Beenken. The Stormin’ Pointers also placed ninth in the cheer dance category.
Vinton-Shellsburg sent three groups to State this season. The time out group (Steven Wichtendahl, Tori Schoch Gracie Drury, Bryce Walker, Darby Glynn, Claire Booth, Patience Kies, Faith Thompson, Ali Streeter, Baylee Wheeler and Autumn McGowan) was awarded seventh in 3A, while the two group stunt teams finished seventh (Booth, Mcgowan, Wheeler, Streeter, Drury) and tenth (Glynn, Kies, Schoch, Vasquez and Thompson) in their class.