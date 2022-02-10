Today

Overcast skies and windy. High 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Much colder. High 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.