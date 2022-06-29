VINTON -- Less than six months away from her 100th birthday, Lucille Yedlik still has a busy schedule.
"I need to go out to the garden and pull weeds," she said. "I can't really do it standing up anymore, so have to get down and crawl around to do it."
That answer illicted an eye-roll and head shake from her granddaughter Sara Yedlik.
She doesn't actually do that, does she?
"Oh yes," Sara responded. "There's no point in arguing with her; we just come over and keep an eye on her."
That response illicited a smile, a twinkle of the eye and a borderline giggle from her grandmother. Lucille Yedlik is like Energizer Bunny and last week she got a nice little acknowledgement for it.
Lucille's ginger snap cookies were awarded Best of Show for in open class at the 150th Benton County Fair. A retired teacher, farmer, cattlewomen who still lives on her own on the family farm, Lucille last entered anything in the fair awhile back.
"I started entering in 4H, when I was probably nine or 10," she said. "And I did until I graduating from high school when I was 16."
From there, Lucille went on to Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for two years, getting her teaching degree, and beginning to teach at 18 in 1940, which she did for 50 years, the last 20 at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School. In 1988 she received a Golden Apple Award from KCRG-TV as an Outstanding Teacher.
"My students (at IBSSS) nominated me for this," Lucille said, proudly showing off the award on the end table next to her. "This is one of my most prized possessions."
Over the years she and her late husband Edwin raised four children, lots of Angus cattle and many crops. Entering the fair was never a consideration, and really wasn't this year. But her son Joe got into the act.
"Joe always loves the fair," Lucille said. "He thought it would be fun for me to enter at almost 100 for the 150th Benton County Fair. I decided that was OK."
Lucille entered a children's blanket that received a red ribbon, an Afghan and apple butter that both received blues, and Ginger Snaps, which got that coveted purple for Best of Show.
"That was really nice," Lucille said. "I was surprised."
The reciepe actually came from a battered cookbook from 1942 that Lucille said was the first one she ever had. Examining the book, it was found that the recipe actually had a hole in the page.
"Grandma," Sara asked, "how did you even read this?"
"Joe had it printed on a card for me," she answered with a laugh.
The reciepe might be 80 but the results were delicious; at least the judges thought so -- as did one of Lucille's 2nd graders from 1964-65 -- as did her family. Of course there are always cookies around the house.
"I have a 'Cookie Freezer'," Lucille explained. "It's always full of cookies so anytime any of the kids or grandkids want cookies they just come out and grab some. Of course I have to keep up with it to keep it full!"
Her Best of Show ribbon gets Lucille an automatic spot at the 2022 Iowa State Fair and she said while she'll send an entry she doesn't plan on going.
"That's a lot of walking for me," she said.
While the pandemic and a few recent health concerns might have tried to slow Lucille, nothing seems to hold her back for long. Once her former 2nd-grader got out of her hair, she and Sara had flowers to plant -- and weeds to pull.
"I like to be busy," she said.