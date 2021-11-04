The City of Atkins yard waste pickup has been extended for fall 2021. This is for leaves, small limbs, and clippings related to yard vegetation. Upcoming pickups will be on Wednesdays, Nov 10, 17, 24. Use trash cans with “Y” on them or use paper bags (purchase at home centers). Weight limit 40 pounds per can or bag. No construction wood or debris. Contact City Hall if you have questions 319-446-7870.

