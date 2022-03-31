SHELLSBURG — The Iowa State Auditor’s office has come down with recommendations to fix several deficiencies in procedures in Shellsburg’s city hall dealings.
The report issued by State Auditor Rob Sand showed eight findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds, six of them repeats from the previous year.The most serious of these findings had to do with a possible conflict of interest.
Auditor Sand’s report found that the City has contracted with Speckner Insurance of Shellsburg, which is owned by Shellsburg mayor Lonnie Speckner. The city paid Speckner Insurance $20,127 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, which according to Iowa Code Chapter 362.5(3)(j) may represent a conflict of interest since the total transactions exceeded $6,000 during the fiscal year and the transactions were not competitively bid.
The Auditor recommended that the City retain legal counsel to determine how to deal with the situation.
A complete list of the findings and recommendations are as follows:
City of Shellsburg Detailed Findings and Recommendations For the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021
(A) Segregation of Duties – Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal control. A good system of internal control provides for adequate segregation of duties so no one individual handles a transaction from its inception to completion. In order to maintain proper internal control, duties should be segregated so the authorization, custody and recording of transactions are not under the control of the same employee. This segregation of duties helps prevent losses from employee error or dishonesty and maximizes the accuracy of the City’s financial statements. Generally, one individual has control over each of the following areas for the City:
(1) Accounting system
(2) Cash – handling, reconciling and recording.
(3) Investments
(4) Receipts – opening mail, collecting, depositing, recording and reconciling.
(5) Long-term debt.
(6) Disbursements.
(7) Payroll.
(8) Utilities.
(9) Financial reporting – preparing and reconciling.
(10) Computer systems.
Recommendation – We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees. However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials. Independent reviews of reconciliations should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review.
(B) Reconciliation of Utility Billings, Collections and Delinquent Accounts – Utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts were not reconciled throughout the year. Recommendation – Procedures should be established to reconcile utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts for each billing period. The City Council or other independent person designated by the City Council should review the reconciliations and monitor delinquent accounts. The review should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review.
(C) Bank Reconciliations – The cash and investment balances in the City’s general ledger were not reconciled to bank and investment account balances throughout the year. At June 30, 2021, the bank balance exceeded the book balance by $325. Recommendation – The City should establish procedures to ensure bank and investment account balances are reconciled to the general ledger monthly and variances, if any, are reviewed and resolved timely. An independent person should review the reconciliations and document the review by signing or initialing and dating the monthly reconciliations.
(D)Journal Entries – Journal entries are not reviewed and approved by an independent person. Recommendation – An independent person should review and approve journal entries. Approval should be documented by signing or initialing and dating the journal entries. Recommendation – The City should consult legal counsel to determine the disposition of this matter.
(F) Certified Budget – Disbursements during the year ended June 30, 2021 exceeded the amount budgeted in the culture and recreation function. Chapter 384.20 of the Code of Iowa states, in part, “public monies may not be expended or encumbered except under an annual or continuing appropriation.” Recommendation – The budget should have been amended in accordance with Chapter 384.18 of the Code of Iowa before disbursements were allowed to exceed the budget.
(G) Disbursements – Disbursements should be properly supported by an invoice or other supporting documentation. We noted one of thirty disbursements that was not supported by an invoice or other supporting documentation. Recommendation – The City should maintain an invoice or other supporting documentation for all disbursements.
(H) Library Payroll – One Library employee was paid less than the rate of pay approved by the Library Board. Recommendation – Library employees should be paid at the rate of pay approved by the Library Board.