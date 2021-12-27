September 27, 2020 - Dawson Franck and his father, Shane, were spending an afternoon sighting in a new handgun and took the weapon back into the gun room for cleaning. To take apart the gun, the trigger must be pulled.
What the Francks weren’t aware of was that a single bullet remained in the chamber. Dawson was standing a couple feet away when the firearm was accidentally discharged. What the Benton senior remembers at first is hearing his younger brother screaming and seeing his father bleeding from the bottom of his wrist.
“I think I went into shock right away,” Franck said. “I think I was just focused on all the blood and my brother. We walked to the house to clean it up.”
But as the Francks walked, Dawson began to fall behind. His father then noticed a hole in Dawson’s shirt. The bullet had gone into Dawson’s lower abdomen. He laid down until the ambulance arrived to stabilize him. A helicopter was called in to fly him to the University of Iowa children’s hospital for emergency surgery. His mother, a nurse at the hospital, was waiting for him there. He spent 16 days in the hospital and left with 19 staples down the center of his stomach. A follow-up surgery was deemed necessary in January.
“It was obvious I’d be missing my junior year of wrestling,” Franck said. “I’d been lifting weights twice a day that whole summer and wrestling whenever I could with all the COVID stuff going on.That was tough to swallow, knowing that hard work had been for nothing.”
Jake Voss was taking over the program after a season serving as an assistant and working with Franck. When he first heard the news, Voss was worried and could tell Franck’s teammates were concerned as well. Once the long road to recovery started for Franck, Voss made sure to keep in contact.
“I could tell he was really missing wrestling,” Voss said. “We touched base quite often. I strongly felt some of the things that we do in wrestling, like our mindset, could help him get through some of the stuff he was dealing with. We texted consistently.”
Surgery and not eating as much took off 20 pounds from Franck’s frame by the time he had completed his second surgery. His gains in conditioning and cardio were out the door. It would be six weeks before he was allowed to lift weights and a couple weeks after before he could participate in any wrestling activities.
“Standing up was hard at first,” Franck said. “I had lost muscles and started off walking laps. It took awhile before I could really do any weights or even wrestle. My dad would have me get up and do these laps. At first, I didn’t think he realized how much pain it put me through. But now, I know he was pushing me.”
Slowly, Franck worked his way back into wrestling, a sport he’s been active in since he was four years old. His confidence rose and by the fall he was competing again. It was also in the fall when Franck attended Fields of Faith at Union High School in La Porte City with his youth group. The event drew students from across the area to talk about their faith and how it intersected with sports. While he doesn’t consider himself a public speaker, Franck knew he had to share his experience with the gym packed with fellow high school students.
“Right away, I just felt like that was something I needed to do,” Franck said. “I felt it was a great story to tell everyone what God has put me through and there's always a purpose for the pain. I questioned it while I was in the hospital. But I feel like I really strengthened my faith with him and that’s what I wanted people to take away.”
Franck is back on the mat for his senior season, wrestling 138 lbs for the Bobcats. While the competitive senior does feel he could have started his season off “better”, he’s simply happy to be around his teammates again experiencing the action instead of just learning about it through texts.
“Dawson took the initiative in his recovery and put in a lot of time to pick it up again,” Voss said. “He was smart about coming back too. Just having a senior back who fits our culture was a big plus right away. He’s maximizing each day in practice. We’ll see where that takes him this season.”
The senior admits catching up from his junior year has been challenging, but he’s also set high expectations for himself regardless. Not only does he want to win 80 percent of his matches this year, Franck also wants to qualify for State for the first time and work his way to the podium.
“I want to be the best leader off and on the mat this season I can be for my team,” Franck said. “I know I’ve been pointed in the right direction and I’m excited to chase my goals this season more than ever. Coach Voss has been there for me along the way and I want to make him proud. I want to make everyone proud.”