Coming into 2022, Center Point-Urbana girls soccer had potential.
Coach Kevin Schmidt knew he had plenty of talent back for his second season at the helm of the powerhouse program. After a rocky 2021 season ended at the hands of Hudson in the Regional semis, Schmidt knew what it would take in 2022 to bring the Stormin’ Pointers back to heights they were so used to.
“Our team unity,” Schmidt said. “Every practice, they’ve come in and pushed each other. If there’s beef between them one day, it’s gone the next. That’s the biggest difference. They knew my style of coaching, and came in with expectations.”
A unified Stormin’ Pointers team held out for 80 minutes in regulation, 20 minutes in overtime and a tense penalty kick shootout to take revenge on Hudson and advance to their first State Soccer Tournament since 2019.
“I hoped so badly we’d make it to State,” senior co-captain Jaye Brooker said. “Every single one of us had that goal all season. We wanted this more, and that’s why we’re going to State.”
The two squads squared off in 2021 in the postseason, but on Hudson’s home turf. A goal by Nicole Lutz wasn’t in a 3-1 loss to the Pirates, eliminating the Stormin’ Pointers and leaving returning players wanting a rematch.
“We underestimated the capability that they had as a team,” senior co-captain Keely Franck said. “They brought a lot back this year, and we knew that we were going to have to work very, very hard and play together as one to be ready to play them again.”
CPU shut out Beckman Catholic 3-0 and Iowa City Regina 2-0 to reach the Regional final. The final season rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union ranked CPU above Hudson, allowing the Stormin’ Pointers home field advantage at Fross Park on Thursday.
Yet it would be the Pirates first to strike as they took advantage of a rare defensive mistake by CPU to chip a goal in. The lead would only last a few minutes before freshman Emily Bowe drew a penalty and sank a shot in to tie the game.
“Emily is super physical and won’t back down from anyone,” Schmidt said. “She draws so much attention, but has a great touch. Great knowledge of the game.”
What followed was 55 minutes in regulation with no goals scored. The backline of Brooker, senior Tallie Kohl, junior Maddie Daily and freshman Payton Libolt bent, but did not break under the pressure, developing as a unit over the course of the season.
“It took a lot of effort at the beginning of the season,” Kohl said. “We learned to communicate, get along in practice. We haven’t had any problems since the beginning. We’re all about shutting down teams and not letting anyone get quick runs on us.”
Brooker was a second year starter for the Stormin’ Pointers alongside Kohl, and both saw the defense change with the addition of Daily playing back more and integrating a freshman player in Libolt. Outside of their season opening 2-0 loss to Independence, the defense has not given up a lead more than a single goal.
“I think it’s amazing how well of a unit we are working together,” Brooker said. “Yes, we bark at each other sometimes. But, we’re always there for each other. Today was no different. We always had someone on (Hudson’s) #4, cut off passes.”
An extra 20 minutes of soccer wasn’t enough time for either team to find the back of the net, though Bowe, Franck, junior Ali Christensen and freshman Addy Tupa had their chances. The match moved into penalty kicks and nerves skyrocketed.
“I hadn’t made a penalty kick in practice lately, so I was hesitant when Coach asked me if I wanted to take one tonight,” Franck said. “There was just something inside me that said I needed to step up and just do it.”
Bowe, make. Yana Gross, miss. Kohl, make. Spurlock, make. The shootout was tied at 3-3 as Franck stepped up, nailing the shot to the goalie’s left. A miss by Hudson sealed the deal for CPU.
“This means so much,” Franck said. “We worked our butts off to get here. We have such a great bond as a team and that’s special to me. Being a senior, that’s all I can hope for.”
Thursday’s win marked CPU’s ninth consecutive win of the season. Six of those wins came against teams ranked by the IGHSAU at the time of the match.
“A big factor in our success is our back four,” Schmidt said. “Daily and Kohl direct traffic. They know what to do when the ball is at their feet. I watch them act as a wall, not letting teams even get to Emerson (Fleming).”
Brooker, Franck and Kohl watched as CPU last made it to State in 2019 while they were freshman. Now as seniors, they will get to play in it.
“It means the world to me as a senior, knowing we’re going,” Kohl said. “We click so well together as a team. We are one family, and I think that's truly what made us go to State.”
The Stormin’ Pointers (15-3) will now prepare to face top-seed Davenport Assumption (14-4) on Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines for the State tournament. CPU is scheduled to begin play at 10:00 a.m. on Field 9. Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the game.