VINTON — For the previous three basketball seasons, Austin Mullikin had a question on his mind anytime the Williamsburg girls team he coached was set to play against Vinton-Shellsburg:
“How are we going to create offense against them?,” Mullikin chuckled. “They play defense so well. Defense is something that really comes down to the coach. Any team can have a player who can score because they’re just an athlete. But a team that wants to play defense, that’s great coaching. That’s what Rich [Haisman] has here.”
Today, Mullikin is Coach Haisman’s colleague instead of an opposing coach, having accepted a teaching position with Vinton-Shellsburg CSD and coaching the varsity boys team. In fact, he sees the very athletes he used to coach against frequently. Mullikin’s 2020 Raiders team defeated a highly-ranked Vikettes team inside Garrison Fieldhouse and eliminated them from a promising postseason.
“We joke around now,” Mullikin said. “One of them made it clear to me that I ruined their sophomore season. I told them I feel bad now, but I definitely didn’t two years ago.”
Basketball has been a significant part of Mullikin’s life from a young age. He played his high school ball at Washington (IA) High School and eventually got his coaching license out of college. His stops have included Dallas Center-Grimes, Iowa City High, Clear Creek-Amana and Williamsburg at a variety of levels both boys and girls.
“I had a lot of coaches that made a big impact on me,” Mullikin said. “Coaching is a great way to make that impact outside of the classroom. I’ve coached football and track, but basketball is my passion.”
Growing up in the 90s, Mullikin enjoyed watching the golden era of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and more locally the Iowa Hawkeyes. When watching basketball, however, it means less to him which team is on the court, but rather “watching good teams compete.”
“I’m not an Iowa State fan, but I can enjoy watching teams like them play hard,” Mullikin said. “The NBA is more of a player-driven league now, but I get some enjoyment out of those. I get out-of-bound plays from watching them and college teams. You can get great plays from either the mens or womens sides because there are so many good coaches.”
As a coach himself, Mullikin’s motto is “work harder than everyone else” whether that be sprints in practice or diving for loose balls during a game. Effort plays make up for mistakes in his mind. Mullikin was a post player in high school, but as a coach he loves to see his team shoot good three-pointers and play as up-tempo as possible.
“Maybe I’m living vicariously through the players,” Mullikin joked. “What I stress is integrity. Do what you say you’re going to do, on and off the court. I hold them and myself to that standard. There was a day of practice where I thought I didn’t do a good job of following through on those standards myself. I apologized for that. You’re going to make mistakes, so own up to it. I hope the boys can see this in me.”
While most of his experience with the WaMaC conference has been on the girls side, the Vikings’ first-year coach was already well aware the boys side would be tough to compete in.
“There is not an easy night out there,” Mullikin said. “You’re going to have to fight any night to win. The bottom of this conference can at any point in time give the top a run for their money. Some teams look at us and think that’s an easy win because of our record. But we have good coaches, players who understand the game. We’re going to make it a battle for teams here.”
Since arriving this summer, Mullikin stated his family has felt welcomed in Vinton and he gets asked about the boys team often.
“It seems like everybody is really interested in supporting the community,” Mullikin said. “I love that small town feel and support. We have a local newspaper that wants to cover our teams. Not every school has that. It’s awesome to have that interest here.”
The Vikings, who won have won their last two games against Iowa Valley and South Tama, resume their season on January 6 hosting Marion.