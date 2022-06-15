VINTON — It was one of those answers that just stick with you. About a month after 16-year Vinton-Shellsburg basketball coach Joe Johnson quietly stepped down this spring, he was asked why...
“Because being a Dad is more important than being a coach,” was his reply.
Johnson came to Vinton in 2006 as the Vikings’ head boys’ basketball coach, along with his wife Jill and a little baby daughter named Julia. Sixteen years later, that baby grew up and Dad decided he didn’t want to miss her games.
“I had definitely thought I could get through it,” Johnson said. “You know, Julia and I had talked about it and stuff. I thought coming home and watching the game with her after our games would be fine. You know, sit down, turn it on, watch it.
“But it was difficult,” he added. “But the decision (to step down) was very, very tough. I still struggle with it.”
See, Joe and Julia have been a team for a while; Dad coached daughter and her classmates from an early age, and like any coach’s kid she and her brothers Jacoby, XXXXX, and XXXXX all became the definition of “gym-rats” over the years. But in 2020, Julia hit high school which because of WaMaC scheduling meant that when she played one place, Dad was coaching in the opposite place. And this past season, as Julia became a key cog in the machine that narrowly missed out on a trip to the State tournament the decision became more obvious.
“There would be games last season when we’d get done our postgame and I’d flip on the girls’ game on my phone,” Johnson said. “The night we played at Williamsburg they had the girls game live streaming in their commons. The team was all up there watching it until the game ended.
“But not being able to see those big moments like that was hard,” he added. “When we made the decision, I asked her if she was OK with this, but she said didn’t want to give it up; her brothers were coming and up, and we have always known you as ‘Coach’.”
Jacoby Johnson will be a freshman this fall, and will soon be followed to the high school by younger brothers Jackson, Jantz and — eventually — seven month-old Jevin.
“That will be the tough part,” Johnson said. “This summer they’re playing over in the Kennedy League and I already find myself coaching from the stands.
“It will be fun for Jill and I finally going to games together,” he added, “but I don’t know if I’ll be able to sit in the stands. I’ll be pacing around somewhere!”
Joe Johnson got his first head coaching job at the age of 19 in 2001 in Janesville. Five years later he got the head coaching job at Vinton-Shellsburg and leaves it as the longest-tenured and winningest coach in the program’s history. He won back-to-back WaMaC titles in 2012 and 2013, reached the Substate finals both of those years on that second try, he took an unbeaten team to Wells Fargo Arena, joining only Clyde Lamb (1927), Clyde Drury (1931), Dan Koch (1986) and Mike Karr (1996) as coaches who accomplished such a feat.
It’s hard to explain, but as anyone who ever head coached a sport can say, it’s weird to suddenly not do it. And you’re finally done sometimes — a lot of times — you wonder how you were received. Asked how someone might remember his teams to his kids, again he pondered his answer, before responding:
“I would say they were relentless, defensive minded, gritty, tough,” Johnson said. “And respectful. Yeah, I would hope, and I feel like our kids have always played the right way; they did what they were supposed to do. They just were just solid. I’d love to think people would say like, man, your dad always had guys just liked playing for him.”
Another hard of the things for coaches to do when they “retire” is to stop coaching.
After over a decade and a half, the 2022 season was the toughest one of Johnson’s years career. Naturally there would be an assumption of a surprise resignation that there was something unfortunate going on.
But there wasn’t; it was something else...
Last season,” he said, “Julia started two games at the end of the year. She had like, 16 and then 17 and I’m coming home from our game, and don’t know if I was having is a message from God or, or whatever. Just like that, really broke the camel’s back.
“I can’t miss these big moments in our life,” Johnson said, “I don’t want to hear about it anymore; I want to see it. And you only have that small window in time to see it.”
it was just a guy who decided that being a Dad was pretty important to him.