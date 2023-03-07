VINTON -- Benton Community's $48 million bond proposal went to down to defeat Tuesday night a big way.
Out of 2,117 votes cast, only 745 voted yes, while 1,372 voted no, a margin of 35.19 to 64.81.
More on this story as it develops.
VINTON -- Benton Community's $48 million bond proposal went to down to defeat Tuesday night a big way.
Out of 2,117 votes cast, only 745 voted yes, while 1,372 voted no, a margin of 35.19 to 64.81.
More on this story as it develops.
Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.