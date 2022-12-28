Cases Filed:
State of Iowa v. Surrell Jade Youngbear, 26, Tama, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Jill Lynn Lehman, 43, Vinton, possession of a controlled substance–cannabidiol, first-offense and possession of a controlled substance–marijuana, first-offense.
State of Iowa v. Steven Mark Spencer, 42, Vinton, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Xavier Spencer Harrelsoncrowell, 23, Muscatine, pled guilty to driving while barred, fined $855 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs, warrant is hereby recalled, shall make periodic payments every 30 days in an amount not less than $50 with the first payment due within 30 days, prior bail provisions are exonerated, and bond shall be released to the person who posted it.
State of Iowa v. Dylon Edward Matzen, 29, Delta, pled guilty to driving without a drivers license, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge, shall make periodic payments every 30 days in an amount not less than $50 with the first payment due within 30 days, prior bail provisions are exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Scott William Ballard, 38, Watkins, the defendant is adjudicated to be in contempt of court for violation of the terms and conditions of his previously granted probation, sentenced to serve a term of 30 days in the Benton County Jail with credit for any time previously served, mittimus shall be served forthwith, pay court costs and the expense of Court-appointed counsel, if any, in the amount of $30.00 or as subsequently approved, defendant shall be discharged from probation upon completion of the contempt sentence, appearance bond, if any, is exonerated.
State of Iowa v. Logan Steven Moody, 23, Vinton, pled guilty to 5th degree criminal mischief, 5th degree theft–dismissed, sentenced to 2 days (in the Tama County jail where he is currently detained), court costs to be paid within 30 days, appearance bond, if any, is exonerated, appeal bond is set at $250.00
State of Iowa v. Aaron Stephen Dighton, 18, Vinton, pled guilty to 5th degree theft, fined $105.00, plus victim restitution of $0.79, a criminal penalty surcharge of 15% plus court costs, paid in installments of not less than $50 per month beginning no later than 01/08/2023 AND $50.00 on the 8th day of each month until the fine, surcharge and court costs are paid in full, all costs must be paid within two years of entry of guilty pleas, appeal bond is set at $50.00.
Traffic: Bryce Jayson Williams, Cedar Rapids, no valid drivers license; Laura Lynne Junge, Atkins, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Emilio Lopez Velazquez, Des Moines, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Kendall Christine Clark, Watkins, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled; Robert Foster Thornton, Fairfax, no valid drivers license; Scott Jason Macauley, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Dyvynne Champayne Rae House, North Liberty, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Mason Chad Fehr, Clutier, increasing loading capacity-reregistration; Daniel Raymond Jenkins, Marion, failure to obey traffic control device; Martin Cervantes, Toledo, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Sardal A. Asadov, N. Olmsted, OH, failure to comply with safety regulations; Ashlyn N. Mool, Lexington, IL, failure to maintain control; Alex Jason Silver, Vinton, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Christopher D. Hissong, Vinton, failure to provide proof of financial liability, no valid drivers license, and failure to obey traffic control device; Jacob William Pearson, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Lucas Terry Gunderson, Liscomb, operating non-registered vehicle; Tanner James Murray, Vinton, operating non-registered vehicle; Caroline Lois Dorsey, Belle Plaine, leave scene of accident-property damage only and striking unattended vehicle; Nicholas J. Decker, Garrison, operating non-registered vehicle and open container-driver 21 yrs old and older; Scott Robert Chapin, Tripoli, maximum group axle weight violation; Alan R. Olson, Cedar Rapids, maximum group axle weight violation; Patricia Kay Pirkl, Belle Plaine, vehicles entering stop sign or yield intersection.
Speeding: Travis Vance Mulnix, Cedar Rapids; Lee Bryan Pettit, Urbandale; Jasmine Patrice Leonard, Waukee; Nico Antonio Palacios Wilder, Davenport; Alexis Jean Gunningham, Iowa City; Jacob William Pearson, Cedar Rapids; Chad Joseph Spore, Dysart; Lucas Terry Gunderson; Tait Rhinehart Osterkamp, Blairstown; Erin Patricia Stark, Cedar Rapids; Vicente Mendoza Calderon, Marshalltown; Brice Christian Houndekon, Cedar Rapids; Tina Boddicker, Grinnell; Juan C. Gomez, Cedar Rapids; Brody Michael Joens, Cedar Rapids; Derek E. McKay, Geneseo, IL; Houston Robert Hugo, Vinton; Jacob Theodore St. John, Hiawatha; Gavin Aaron Clark, Minnetonka, MN; Samuel Alan Deike, Morton Grove, IL; Cody Myron Scharkey, Madison, WI; James Robert Boardman, Vinton.
Dissolutions:
Arthur G. Jurchen, Vinton v. Tammy Dee Scheib, Marion
Katherine M. McDaniel, Shellsburg v. Joshua M. McDaniel, Shellsburg
Patrick Charles Butz, Newhall v. Tina Renee Butz, Newhall
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. DeShawn Markeal Reed, 27, Vinton, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
Pristine Restoration, LLC., Marshalltown v. Josh Wagner, Walford, judgment shall be entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $19,384.59.
Scharnweber INC, Toledo v. Chad Purdy, La Porte City, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $2,329.16 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 9th day of December, 2022 and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services of IA, INC, Oskaloosa v. Alexa L. Knapp, Vinton, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,336.48 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 9th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the court further orders judgment to enter for prejudgment interest in the amount of $28.20 for a total due of $1,364.68.
MM Finance, LLC D/B/A E Z Money, Omaha, NE v. J. Young Bear Surrell, Belle Plaine, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $255.00 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 14th day of December, 2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $250.00.
Credit Bureau Services of IA, INC, Oskaloosa v. Shauna M. Voelker, Newhall, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,935.41 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the court further orders judgment to enter for prejudgment interest in the amount of $225.24 for a total due of $2,160.65, appeal bond is set at $150.00.
Credit Bureau Services of IA, INC, Oskaloosa v. Joseph Charles Faul, Garrison, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $2,964.17 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 9th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the court further orders judgment to enter for prejudgment interest in the amount of $270.43 for a total due of $3,234.60, appeal bond is set at $150.00.
Credit Bureau Services of IA, INC, Oskaloosa v. Mary Jane Frimml, Belle Plaine, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $528.21 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the court further orders judgment to enter for prejudgment interest in the amount of $42.39 for a total due of $570.60, appeal bond is set at $100.00.
Credit Bureau Services of IA, INC, Oskaloosa v. Theresa A. Maday, Keystone, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $4,603.19 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the court further orders judgment to enter for prejudgment interest in the amount of $431.34, appeal bond is set at $500.00.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Samuel Dean Fountain, VanHorne, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $610.83 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $100.00.
Credit Bureau Services of IA, INC, Oskaloosa v. Margaret W. Johnson, Vinton, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $2,034.97 plus prejudgment interest for a total due of $2,187.10 plus interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $300.00.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Luke Russell Becker, Blairstown, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $4,195.45 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 9th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the court further orders judgment to enter for prejudgment interest in the amount of $68.25 for a total due of $4,263.70, appeal bond is set at $500.00.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Shawna Gilbert, Shellsburg, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,902.82 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 14th day of December, 2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $2,000.00.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Roger Lee Marsh, Urbana, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $839.89 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 9th day of December, 2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $100.00.
Sue Ann Sweet, Vinton v. Matthew McIntosh, Chelsea, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $4,439.00 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $500.00.
Hague Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Michele L. Franks, Belle Plaine, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,115.25 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the foregoing judgment shall be paid at the rate of $150/month with the first payment due on 1/13/23, amount originally demanded: $1,340.25- payments made after service $225 = $1,115.25 judgment.
Rabe Hardware, Inc., Blairstown v. Elizabeth A. Lillskau, Walford, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $617.32 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $100.00.
Hague Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Dawn Marie Berger, Blairstown, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $662.17 with the interest at the rate of 6.73% from the 15th day of December, 2022 and court costs, the court further orders judgment to enter for prejudgment interest in the amount of $16.60 for a total due of $678.77, appeal bond is set at $150.00.