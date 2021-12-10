Dec.2
Belle Plaine Community Library Foundation Inc conveys to Local Merchandise Store Inc property in Belle Plaine Lot: 7 Block: 10
Murphy Brent Lee, Murphy Stephanie conveys to Murphy Stephanie, Murphy Brent Lee property in Lot: 2 Block: 4, SE SE 19-82-12
Lefevre Frank M, Lefevre Tiffany A conveys to Mick Neil H, Mick Joy E property in SW 7-85-10
Wiesenhofer Kathleen A, Cooper Kathleen A conveys to Wiesenhofer Shayne L property in Keystone Lot: 3 Block: 4, Lot: 4 Block: 4
Cedar Ridge Homes Inc, Wph Inc conveys to Hessenius James D, Hessenius Shareen L property in PAR A Atkins Stone Ridge First Addition Lot: 27
Hollenbeck Amanda M, Hollenbeck Ryan D, Monroe Mackenzie B, Monroe Micah M conveys to Rocky Brown Legacy Farms LLC property in NE 8-86-12
Noren Robert G, Noren Molly M conveys to Mccall Tony, Mccall Marsha property in Vinton Noren 1st Addition Lot: 2, Vinton Noren 1st Addition Lot: 3
Kies Betty Jean Estate, Kies Rhonda Executor conveys to Barkdoll Jeff, Barkdoll Brenda property in Vinton Treanors Addition Lot: 5 Block: 4, Vinton Treanors Addition Lot: 8 Block: 4
Bright Ralph conveys to Heinsius Dillon C, Stoltenberg Darren J property in GOVT L6 19-85-9
Musil Ray J, Musil Joan conveys to Lopata Ricky L, Lopata Autum M property in PAR A NE 2-84-9, PAR A SE 2-84-9, PAR A NW 1-84-9, PAR B NE 2-84-9, PAR B SE 2-84-9
Chizek Twylia, Chizek Duane P conveys to Pohlman Mary F, Scoggin Marc A property in PAR A NW 20-84-12
Frye Joshua W, Frye Roni L conveys to Mehlert Patrick W property in Garrison Lot: 10 Block: 4, Garrison Lot: 11 Block: 4
Mehlert Patrick W, Mehlert Jessica R conveys to Mehlert Patrick W, Mehlert Jessica R property in Garrison Lot: 10 Block: 4, Garrison Lot: 11 Block: 4
Dec. 3
Carlyle Robert L, Carlyle Rebecca L conveys to Lyons Dianne M property in PAR B Atkins Ridgeview 5th Addition Lot: 7
Hosch Ryan D, Hosch Bethany A conveys to Squires Brenda Kay, Squires David Wayne property in Atkins Ridgeview 2nd Addition Lot: 26
Trewin Nicholas M conveys to Schultz Joshua T, Miner Mandy L property in Hilltop 2nd Addition Lot: 4
Ventura Yvonne conveys to Danker Michelle L property in Sub Div B SW NW 20-82-12 Lot: 1 Block: 3
Downes Larry J, Downes Emma Lou conveys to Makela Terry, Makela Laura property in Kosters 1st Addition Lot: 1
D&M Limited conveys to Mkch Properties LLC property in Lot: 2 17-85-10, Lot: 3 17-85-10
Hoskins Randall F, Hoskins Catherine L conveys to Jedlicka Thomas, Jedlicka Janice property in Walford Clover Ridge Addition Part 4 Lot: 115
Rinderknecht Duane A, Rinderknecht Danielle conveys to Rinderknecht Daren M, Rinderknecht Megan D property in Newhall Milwaukee Sub Division Lot: 6