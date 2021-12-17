Dec. 6
Ster David A conveys to Hatfield Tina property in Auditors Plat No 5 Vinton Riverside Park Addition Lot: 10 Block: 7
Krempasky John conveys to Getty James, Getty Angela property in Wheelers Oak Grove Addition Lot: 4, NE 34-85-9
Bodvig Blayne T, Bodvig Colleen M conveys to Steinke Dennis A, Steinke Deann L property in Shellsburg Runyons Addition Lot: 6 Block: 2
Deboer Tiffany, Deboer Brian conveys to Hinrichs Garrett, Hinrichs Brianna property in Atkins Ridgeview 7th Addition Lot: 25
Dec. 7
Frye Joshua W, Frey Roni L conveys to Mehlert Patrick W, Mehlert Jessica R property in Garrison Lot: 1 Block: 8, Garrison Lot: 2 Block: 8, Garrison Lot: 3 Block: 8, Garrison Lot: 4 Block: 8
Schlitter Craig conveys to Schlitter Scott R property in NE 29-86-11, NE 34-86-11, SE 20-86-11
Dec. 8
Driscol Larry, Anthony David Norton Deceased, Anthony Patricia Joan, Driscol Patricia conveys to Driscol Larry Vinton Schoonover 2nd Addition Lot: 5
Driscol Larry Executor, Anthony Patricia Estate conveys to Ast Landholdings LLC property in Vinton Schoonover 2nd Addition Lot: 5
Svestka Larry F, Svestka Jane conveys to Tindal Phyllis Ann property in PAR A SE SW 25-83-11