Trainor Michael D and Becker Hannah L Conveys to Trainor Lisa L Becker Brandt S Real Estate In Par A Sw Sw 32-86-12
Walters Kurt And Walters Katie Conveys to Walters Kurt and Walters Katie Real Estate In R & Os 1st Addition Lot: 1 R & Os 1st Addition Lot: 3
McNeal Carol And Noeller Rubie L Deceased Conveys to McNeal Carol and Noeller Steven G Real Estate In Apt 1B Bar Manor Condos, Vinton Evans 1st Addition Lot: 3 Block: 1, Vinton Evans 1st Addition Lot: 4 Block: 1, Vinton Evans 1st Addition Lot: 5 Block: 1
Contract Exchange Corporation Conveys to Moore Brandon Robert and Equity Trust Company Custodian Real Estate In Urbana Clover Heights Addition Lot: 5, Urbana Clover Heights Addition Lot: 6
Becker Mary Lou, Becker James, Becker Andrew Conveys to Appleby Properties LLC Real Estate Watkins Lot: 16 Block: 1, Watkins Lot: 17 Block: 1, Watkins Lot: 18 Block: 1, Watkins Lot: 19 Block: 1
Rinderknecht Duane A and Rinderknecht Danielle Conveys to Carlyle Robert L and Carlyle Rebecca L Real Estate In Atkins Gerholds 3rd Addition Lot: 19
Breja Darlene M Estate and Breja Robert D Executor Conveys to Overman Thomas L and Overman, Marilyn A Real Estate In Belle Plaine Country Club Addition Lot: 10 Block: 1