Paulette Hughes conveys to Charles L and Karen E Fountain, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 10, New Vinton.

Christian A Campbell conveys to Amy L Redding, real estate in Lot 14, Block 4, Keystone.

Vincent M and Ashley Vance convey to Korie and Sonya Moses, real estate in Lot 11, Weland’s Addition, Walford.

Rory R and Linda M Brown convey to Amanda M Hollenbeck and Mackenzie Monroe, real estate in Sections 12 and 8, Polk Township.

Steven R Boston conveys to Darrin D and Lindsey M Shriver, real estate in Lot 5, Gardemann’s First Addition.

Oct. 27, 2021

D&D Landholding LLC conveys to Brock and Erin Munson, real estate in Parcel A, Section 16, Benton Township.

Charles and Verna Patten convey to Bernard L and Mary A Cejka, real estate in Lot 71, Patten Cedar River Access Third Addition.

City of Urbana conveys to State of Iowa, real estate in Outlot A, Urbana Towne Centre First Addition, Urbana.

