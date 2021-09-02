Benton High School has added a small engines class to their great variety of industrial technology classes that are offered. In this class students will cover different topics like how to clean a carburetor, how to troubleshoot problems, and of course how engines work. The goal of this class is to give students a well-rounded knowledge of engines. This way they will be able to make repairs and perform maintenance on a variety of different engines they will own through their life.
The small engines class does a great job of developing student’s problem-solving skills. Through the troubleshooting process and as things break, they will have to find creative alternatives to the problems they come across. The enrollment has a great number of two sections with 24 students in each section. Benton looks forward to doing their best to keep the excitement going for years to come with this fun new class.