Union’s non-conference schedule has proven to be just as rigorous as their conference lineup, the Knights welcoming in Benton on Saturday in a 64-31 loss.
“Benton is a good ball club and having a nice season,” Union coach Robert Driscol said. “We knew they have good outsider shooters we’d have to keep track of.”
Union’s zone was meant to counteract Benton’s shooting, but good ball movement lead to quality looks or drives penetrating the defense. The Bobcats got off to a 16-1 start as Union struggled to get anything going offensively.
“It’s been a tough grind with this being our third game this week and then we’re playing Monday and Tuesday,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “We wanted to get up early and run it. Our ball movement was really good in the first half.”
Union found some success in the post during the second half, finding sophomore Brigette Rohrer for several buckets. The Bobcats settled the second half with mainly their bench playing big minutes and starters cheering their teammates on. While the score was heavily in Benton’s favor, the second half proved a far more even contest for the Knights.
“We moved to a man defense to get the girls more active,” Driscol said. “They came out with more fight, more intensity in the second half. Brigette had a good half down low.”
Rohrer led the Knights with 11 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Dena Robb had six points and three rebounds. Sophomore Reagan Sorensen finished with five points.
The Bobcats (13-3) were led by sophomore Emma Townsley with 10 points, four rebounds and five steals. Junior Jenna Twedt and sophomore McKenna Kramer each had nine points. As a team, the Bobcats had 14 steals. Benton was down a couple varsity players, so younger girls got playing time ahead of back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday.
“Our sole focus is to go one game at a time,” Zittergruen said. “These girls played well in their first varsity action. We’ll be ready to go for Indee on Monday.”
The Knights (4-10) will travel to South Hardin on Tuesday and host Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday.