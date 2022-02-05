Benton wrestling welcomed five area teams for Sectionals on Saturday, finishing third as a team and qualifying six wrestlers for Districts next Saturday at Williamsburg.
“It was great for our guys to wrestle in front of a home crowd in our own gym one last time,” coach Jake Voss said. “This made it a lot more fun for everyone. We put on a well-run tournament. We saw some of the best wrestling we’ve had all season.”
Three Bobcats earned sectional championships on Saturday, starting with senior Jaiden Moore at 126 lbs, freshman Brenden Heying at 145 lbs and senior Koley Kelly at 170 lbs. Freshman Elijah Kupka at 113 lbs, junior Jordan Thys at 120 lbs and junior Clayton Sebetka each advanced with second place finishes.
“The best is yet to come for these six guys,” Voss said. “Making Districts is a testament to their hard work. I’m excited to go down to Williamsburg. We’ll keep getting better and keep competing.”
Districts at Williamsburg will begin at 11 a.m. The top two placewinners will advance to the State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on February 17-19.