The BENTON COMMUNITY Board of Education is calling for an election on November 2, 2021, to ask the community to consider the approval of an updated Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) which outlines how the district utilizes Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) funds. More commonly referred to as the penny sales tax, SAVE funds are utilized by districts to specifically support school infrastructure and technology needs. If voters approve the RPS in November, Benton Community will continue to be able to spend SAVE funds as Iowa law allows for the duration of the penny sales tax.
Frequently Asked Questions
• What is a Revenue Purpose Statement?
A Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) is a ballot measure that describes how school districts can spend penny sales tax (SAVE) funds that the State of Iowa has dedicated to public schools.
• Why is it important now?
The district is seeking voter approval of a new RPS that would extend for the duration of the penny sales tax (SAVE) which is allowed by Iowa law through the year 2051.
• Will this raise taxes?
No, this will not raise taxes. Approving the Revenue Purpose Statement will allow the district to access future SAVE funds, but it will not change the current sales tax rate. The penny sales tax that funds SAVE will be collected across the state regardless of whether or not this measure is approved. This vote is in regards to how the district utilizes these funds.
• What have SAVE Funds been used for in the district?
The SAVE revenue has funded many key infrastructure and technology projects in the district, including:
o 2009 — Addition to Keystone Elementary & Atkins Elementary additional and remodel
o 2012 — MS/HS remodel and the new Athletic complex.
• What does the new Revenue Purpose Statement say?
The RPS specifies the use of funds Benton Community will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund and is intended to be used in the following manner:
o To provide funds for property tax relief
o To provide funds for technology infrastructure
o To provide funds for school safety and security infrastructure
o To provide funds to build, remodel, reconstruct, repair, improve, or demolish school buildings
o To provide funds to purchase, lease, or lease-purchase buildings, equipment, or technology and to repair transportation equipment
o To provide funds to implement energy conservation measures
o To provide funds for emergency demolition, cleanup, and repairs due to natural disasters
o To provide funds to establish and maintain public recreational areas and playgrounds
o To provide funds for the payment of principal and interest or retirement of general obligation bonds issued for school infrastructure purposes and tax revenue bonds
o To provide funds for other authorized purposes permitted by law
• When will the Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) vote be held?
The election is set for November 2, 2021. A simple majority (50% + 1) is needed for the RPS to pass. For additional information on how to register to vote or your polling place, please visit the Iowa Secretary of State website.
• What if the Revenue Purpose Statement is not approved?
If the new RPS is not approved, the district will need to spend SAVE funds in a manner previously allowed under the original RPS. A special ballot can be brought back to voters not less than six months after the previous election