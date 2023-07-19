FORT DODGE - Going out on top.
That’s the hope of every athlete when they enter their senior year. To finish out their career with a win.
Benton softball was able to do just that with a gritty 3-2 win over Saydel that was a microcosm of their season.
“They deserve it,” head coach Jordon Rettenmeier said with tears in her eyes. “This game was a summary of our season a little bit. We started off rough, but they battle, they stick with it and they push through it to find ways to win.”
A rough start it was for the Bobcats too. Through the first four innings, they hadn’t recorded a hit and they only had one base runner, an Ana Glawe walk in the first inning.
Benton also had to push through adversity after an Eagle home run in the first inning that was no more than five feet past the left field fence.
Saydel went up 2-0 after the third inning after a two-out error and a deep single in the next at-bat.
In the fifth inning, the Bobcats finally broke through and scored their first run of the tournament after a couple of errors and some aggressive base running to cut the lead to 2-1.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and runners on first and second base, Hannah Greiner hit a high fly ball to center field that popped out of the center fielder’s glove to put Benton up 3-2 for good.
“I’m just so proud of these seniors and for them to be able to go out with a win,” Rettenmeier said. “I’ve been around them for two years and in those two years, they’ve worked hard and led by example.
“They really stepped up this year. We lost some really great seniors from last year and they stepped up to be more of the vocal leaders that we needed on our team this year. I’m extremely proud of them for the work that they’ve put into this program, especially the last two years.”
The 1-1 record at the state tournament gave Benton a tie for fifth place, but it was the way that they bounced back after a tough loss that impressed Rettenmeier.
“Their perseverance and grittiness to just push through it,” Rettenmeier said. “Obviously they are upset with how yesterday went, we didn’t play our best ball. But, it didn’t take long for them to get over it and get ready for today. They had a lot of fun last night and that just shows their determination to get better and win.”
Looking forward to next season, the Bobcats are primed and ready for another run at the state title.
They will be returning 16 of their 20 players on the roster, including home run leader Glawe and starting pitcher Jessa DeMoss. Layan DeMoss will also be returning after driving in 37 runs as just an eighth grader.
“I think ending the way we did is a good springboard for next year,” Rettenmeier said. “We have a lot of girls coming back, Jessa, Emma [Townsley], Jaida [Lyons] are all coming back and we also have a lot of great sophomores returning. We’ve got a great core of athletes coming back and my expectation is that they are going to pick right back up where they left off and get back at it next year.”
The 28 wins are three more than last season, and the most since 2018.