Benton Jr/Sr High School will again be the site for the this year's WaMaC Senior Shootout on Thursday, welcoming girls and boys basketball seniors from across the conference, including athletes from Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsbug.
The girls game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Grace Embretson will represent the Bobcats while Ryley Goebel and Kora Katcher will attend for CPU. All three will play for play for Team Wapsi. VS did not have a senior on their squad this season.
The boys will follow the girls game. Benton's Aiden Harrison and Isaac Cretin will represent the Bobcats on their home court while playing alongside VS's Kaden Kingsbury on Team Wapsi. CPU's Kanon Tupa and Gabe Hansen will play on Team Cedar.