VINTON -- The murder trial for Samantha Bevans has been delayed.
Bevans' trial for the murder of her her step-mother Jodie Bevans of rural Benton County had been set to start this coming Monday, January 23. But this past Tuesday, January 17, Judge Chad Kepros issued a continuance due to the fact that the attorneys on both sides are currently in the middle of other murder trials.
No rescheduling date has been set.
Bevans' co-defendant, Tacoa Talley, is still scheduled for his trial next month. Jury selection is set to begin February 6 at the Benton County Courthouse.