Benton basketball got the gift of a two-game win streak to finish out 2021, taking down Center Point-Urbana on the road Tuesday 44-38 behind a hot start for the Bobcats.
“The big thing is we are starting to play together, figuring out roles,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “We know who our shooters are, who can drive and who can rebound the ball. Every day, we’re trying to get better. The guys are seeing the fruits of their labor.”
The Bobcats came out with an 11-0 run against their conference rivals, finding the open shooters and taking advantage of a couple fast breaks. Meanwhile, the Stormin’ Pointers struggled to put points up in the opening six minutes. While the shoot slump did come to a halt, CPU found itself down 17-7 after one quarter.
“Records don’t matter coming into this game,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “We know Benton will be physical and always bring a competitive environment. They kept running the same action and continued to shoot it well. We tried to simply shoot ourselves out of it and couldn’t make shots.”
Both teams shot cold in the second quarter, putting up a combined 11 points as Benton went into halftime with a 23-12 lead. A tie in the third quarter kept Benton on top even as CPU began to find its shooting stroke again. Yet Halac could see CPU’s glaring issue after three quarters: rebounding.
“We got outrebounded pretty good tonight,” Halac said. “Just because Benton runs a zone doesn’t mean we don’t try to take the inside. We had very minimal touches in the post all night long. That’s not how we play.”
But Carlson knew CPU had a run in them as the Stormin’ Pointers turned up the pressure and scored off Benton turnovers in the fourth quarter. As CPU brought the game within four, Benton senior Aiden Harris corralled an offensive board and drew a foul, putting him at the line to sink two free throws to ice the game.
“I was very pleased about is how our guys stuck together,” Carlson said. “We certainly flinched, but we didn’t hit panic mode. Aiden had a big play for us. I’m not sure all of that would have happened last season. That shows the difference in leadership we have now.”
Junior Blake Daugherty led the Bobcats with 16 points, two rebounds and two steals, while brother Evan had 13 points and three rebounds. Senior Aiden Harris finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
“We have a chance to enjoy this win, but ultimately we have to get back to work tweaking a few things,” Carlson said. “We need to come out in the second half and build off what we did in the first. I’m feeling good about this team.”
CPU junior Easton Tupa finished with 18 points to lead the Stormin’ Pointers. Junior Brandon Miller joined him in double figures with 12 points and two rebounds. Senior Kanon Tupa had five points, two assists and two steals.
“When we had our backs to the wall, we started playing aggressively,” Halac said. “I was proud of our guys for competing that fourth quarter. They tried to get themselves every opportunity they could to get back in it. It was too little too late.”
Benton (2-5) will resume its season on January 5 hosting Clear Creek-Amana (6-1) and CPU (2-6) will travel to Williamsburg (7-1) on January 7.