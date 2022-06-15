Benton coach Jordon Pilcher was plenty familiar with Vinton-Shellsburg going into Monday’s Benton County Rivalry game. She’d coached Independence at her previous stop, but couldn’t deny there was something different about coaching the Bobcats against the Vikettes.
“I knew they were excited,” Pilcher said. “This rivalry excites them. I’m excited they got two wins from them.”
Four errors by the Vikettes in top of the first allowed Benton to jump to a 4-2 lead and allow their hitting to carry them through seven innings to a 13-3 win. The Bobcats 10 hits in the win, including three from senior Gabby McKee as she batted in two runs. VS junior Ashlie Meyer had two hits and batted in two runners to lead the Vikettes. Benton sophomore Jessa DeMoss earned the win after striking out five hitters and allowing five hits.
“We had a few defensive lapses, maybe put a few too many girls on base,” VS coach Bari Parrott said. “But you know, we worked hard and battled. We talked about playing seven innings tonight and we kept it at that.”
The Vikettes came out with the first blow in the night cap, with junior Brylee hitting a double and then reaching home off a Benton error. Benton answered back with freshman Ana Glawe driving in sophomore Emma Townsley, a McKee double scoring freshman Hannah Greiner and DeMoss sending McKee home with a single.
“Offensively, I liked how we were aggressive on the bases and hitting the ball hard,” Plicher said. “Jessa can do it all. She had a good swing, runs the bases, can scoop anything at first and is a good pitcher for us.”
Benton’s lead did not last as junior Sophia Kreutner crushed double to score Bruce once more and sophomore Tess Erickson along with her. A single from Meyer allowed Kreutner to score as well, taking a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third. Defensively, the Vikettes held on to their lead through two more innings.
“The outfield made some great plays, Soph was phenomenal behind the plate, Julia (Johnson) made some great plays at third,” Parrott said. “All four pitchers worked hard tonight. We made great plays.”
McKee had another big play in her as her RBI single scored Greiner to tie. Senior Sarah Gorkow batted in two runners to put the Bobcats back up again in the top of the sixth. Benton couldn’t extend its lead in the top of the seventh and the Vikettes responded by getting two runners on base. Pilcher elected to have DeMoss come back out to pitch in the bottom of the seventh, where she struck out two hitters to end the night.
“We went backwards with our defense that second game with errors,” Pilcher said. “I like that we stayed composed, kept pulling the ball in play, and kept hitting the ball till we got that lead back. We played solid defense to get out of those last couple innings.”
The Bobcats (9-7) looked to extend their three-game streak as they hosted Maquoketa on Wednesday and Center Point-Urbana on Thursday before heading to Roland for a tournament on Saturday.
“We’re starting to put it together, but I want to see 14 innings of solid pitching,” Pilcher said. “We’ve given too many free bases with walks and hit by pitches this past week. I’ve seen us pitch solid 10 of those 14 innings. Hopefully we see 14 innings come with this busy schedule.”
VS (8-11) followed up Monday’s losses with an 8-0 road win at Wapsie Valley the next day. Their time on the road continued at Williamsburg on Wednesday before they returned on Thursday to host Solon.
“We got to figure out for ourselves how to get that last out,” Parrott said. “We also talked about scoring runs with two outs. We left people out there tonight. Scoring those runs, that’s one way we can be better.”