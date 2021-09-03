Benton was slated to host VS last year for volleyball. The derecho changed those plans and the game was played in Vinton, where the Bobcats were swept. The county rivalry game returned to Vinton once again on Thursday, and the Bobcats were set on not repeating last year’s results.
“It’s a strong game every year,” Benton senior Grace Embretson said. “Knowing last year was supposed to be our home game, it was our goal to come out strong this game and get back at [Vinton].”
For two sets, the two rivals sparred back and forth with no one building up more than a three point lead before the other struck back. The Vikettes built up a 24-23 lead late in the first set before the Bobcats put on three straight points to win the first set.
“Benton’s always a competitive match and it’s going to come down to the last couple of points,” VS coach Michelle Stepanek said. “The first set, we missed five serves. We had moments of miscommunication followed by scrappy defensive play. We have to believe we can do this and keep chipping away.”
A close, intense second set followed as Benton again edged out their hosts late in the set 25-23. Even with a 2-0 lead, Benton knew they couldn’t let up in against a VS team eager to take a step this season.
“They’ve gotten so much better, but we’ve stepped up our game this season too,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “[VS] stressed us. They made it so we couldn’t get to our setting and had to do a lot of off-speed stuff.”
The Vikettes struggled to pass in the third set and get their offense going just as the Bobcats found offensive success with senior middle hitter Alyssa Tegeler. For the first time all night, Benton had some breathing room to set up their offense and take the third set 25-17.
“I like the way we scrapped tonight defensively,” Embretson said. “We had one kid go off in the bleachers and almost saved the ball. I love seeing that from kids. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
VS senior Brynn Patteron finished with seven kills and eight digs. Junior Brylee Bruce had 17 assists and senior Kate Hyland 16 digs. Senior Aly Smith totaled five kills and junior Alyssa Griffith four kills.
“We’ve got to believe we can pass,” Stepanek said. “We have good back row specialists. They need to believe they can get the ball to the setter and stay focused. We’ll go back to the drawing board and work hard.”
Tegeler finished with 17 kills, give digs and 17 of 19 serving with four aces in her Bobcat debut. Sophomore Piper Nelson had 10 kills and 10 digs, followed by junior Addison Phllips with seven kills and 13 digs. Grace Embretson tallied 36 assists and 11 digs. Junior libero Olivia Jans had 25 digs in the win.
“This win will definitely boost our energy,” Grace said. “We’re kind of the underdogs. People don’t know Benton as a big volleyball school. That’s going to be us this year. We have a lot of goals this season and this was just the start.”
VS hosted a home tournament on Saturday while Benton participated in a tournament at BCLUW the same day.