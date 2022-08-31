Benton cross country continued its season at the Williamsburg Invitational on Tuesday, with the girls finishing in second and three Bobcats medaling in their second race of the year.
The runner-up Bobcats were lead by junior Jaida Lyons in second place with a time of 21:25, followed by sophomore Abbie Jones in 12th with a time of 22:57, senior Gwen King 18th with a time of 23:57, sophomore Haiden Moore 27th with a time of 25:32 and senior Delaney Lohrer 41st with a time of 27:13.
Benton senior Trey Schulte lead the boys in eighth place with a time of 18:43, followed by junior Isaac Morris in 19th with a time of 19:29, freshman Caleb Olson in 21st with a time of 19:35, senior Blake Daugherty in 25th with a time of 19:57 and junior Marcus Ricklefts in 29th with a time of 20:12. The Bobcats were fourth out of 11 teams, beating out host Williamsburg by two points.
Benton will run at Grinnell on Tuesday alongside Vinton-Shellsburg. The Bobcats will host their own home meet on Saturday, Sept. 10.