As fans and athletes exited the stadium in Dyersville Thursday night, Benton’s athletes stood back with a mix of emotions on their faces.
Sadness, disappointment, emptiness.
They had learned the boys track team had finished second at the WaMaC Conference Supermeet by a single point to rival Clear Creek-Amana, determined in the last second of the last event of the night.
“It’s such a tight knit group, even outside of track,” Benton coach Kory Winsor said. “They cheered hard with the 4x4 as the last event. Everyone pushed each other all day long. We built a lineup to give us a chance. Maybe we didn’t have the results we wanted today, but there’s nothing to be disappointed about right now for this group.”
The Bobcats saw three events win conference championships on Thursday. The 4x200 relay of junior Sam Wallace, sophomore Carson Bruns, senior Bjorn Sunesen and senior Jacob Brecht continued their dominant season with a 1:30.30 time. Wallace kept some of that energy in the tank as he won the 200m dash with a time of 22.34, with Brecht right behind him second. Senior Colin Buch took Benton’s third gold of the evening in the 400m hurdles with a time of 57.07.
“We knew Sam had a great chance coming in based off times, and it was cool to see Jacob place second in only his second 200 of the season,” Winsor said. “Colin has worked hard at this and ran against two really good CCA guys. You never want to see someone fall, but we saw that with one of those guys. It’s unfortunate, but good things happen with Colin’s run.”
Center Point-Urbana finished seventh in the boys race behind several strong performances throughout a wide variety of events. Junior Andrew Sholes took second place in the shot put with a best throw of 45’4”, adding a seventh place finish in the discus throw with a best throw of 131’3”. Senior Eli Larson came in third in a tight 3,200m race and second in the 1,600m run. The 4x800 of sophomore Jack Witte, sophomore Peyton Stowers, freshman Brecken Andersen and sophomore Blayze Havel were third with a time of 8:23.72. Senior Aaron Kramer was third in the 100m dash and fourth in the 200m dash. Havel was third in the 800m run with a time of 2:03.
Vinton-Shellsburg took 10th in the supermeet with several strong individual showings. Sophomore Tory Wash was third in shot put with a best throw of 45’. Senior Logan Zearley was fourth in long jump with a best of 19’-8”, also placing sixth in the 110m hurdles. Junior Elijah Blix was fourth in the 3,200m run and sixth in the 1,600m run. The distance medley relay of senior Taylor Anderson, sophomore Darian Schneider, Zearley and freshman Dallas Fairbanks took sixth with a time of 3:52.
On the girls side, CPU finished fifth behind two of its one individual champions. Junior Taylor Luscomb crushed her own school record by throwing a best of 133’-5” on her fifth attempt after Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix threw a 129’-11” to push her. Sophomore Ava Maloney won the long jump with a best of 16’-8”, repeating as conference champion in the event.
Senior Kora Katcher and sophomore Emma Wilkerson were third and fourth in the 3,000m run, with Katcher also finishing fifth in the 1,500m run. Junior Laine Hadsall was fourth in the open 100m dash, also helping the 4x200 alongside Maloney, junior Grace Kramer and senior Ryley Goebel to a third place finish with a time of 1:49.10. Freshman Addy Tupa was fifth in the open 200. Maloney, Hadsall, freshman Maya Burkhart and Goebel finished third in the 4x100 with a time of 51.39.
The Benton girls were ninth at the supermeet with one their best overall performances of the season. Senior Alyssa Tegeler was fifth in the 100m hurdles and started off the shuttle hurdle alongside senior Kiah Coffin, senior Janelle Morris and junior Hope Moore to a third place finish. Sophomore Jaida Lyons was fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:32. The 4x1 of junior Carlie Sims, Tegeler, Coffin and Moore were sixth with a time of 52.30.
The Vikettes were tied for 10th with Maquoketa and saw one conference champion emerge. Junior Sophia Kreutner took gold in the shot put with a best throw of 36’-5”. Junior Brylee Bruce put more points up from field events with a third place finish in the discus throw. Senior Leah Hendrickson was fifth in the open 100 and sixth in the open 200.
Benton and VS will look to advance events on to State at their qualifying meet at Benton on Thursday. CPU will travel to Decorah for their qualifying meet. The two top finishes in each event will automatically qualify for the State Coed Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium from May 19-21. The top eight remaining times/throws/jumps across Class 3A in Iowa will also qualify for State in each event.