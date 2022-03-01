Bobcats fall short of
By CJ Eilers
Sports Editor
McKenna Kramer and Emma Townsley watched as young children as Benton competed in the State Girls Basketball Tournament in 2013. Madison Weekly was the star point guard and Kramer’s sister, Bailey Gallagher, was sophomore on the team.
“We looked up to them,” Townsley said. “They had such a big impact on the school that season. Not many teams get this opportunity. I know I had the same dream of getting to State.”
Fast forward to Tuesday and Bobcats were back at Wells Fargo Arena for the first time since that 2013, taking on a familiar opponent in Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3) with the intent of not repeating their 60-29 loss to the now top-ranked Mustangs.
“This is a difficult team to slow down,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They work hard to get really good shots. It’s tough to defend them. We watched them make shots even when we defended well.”
An improved offensive performance from Benton this time around was still not enough as the Bobcats fell to the Mustangs 64-38 on the grandest stage in high school girls basketball.
“I’ve always wanted to reach this level,” junior Jenna Twedt said. “We’ve put in a lot of work to make it to State. Even though the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, all our hard work paid off. We made it together. Everyone was uplifting, making every moment getting here fun.”
The Bobcats found themselves down quick to a hot-shooting Mustangs team 12-3, the scoring gap maintained through the first quarter. Benton found success with their outside shooting, especially from Kramer as her back-to-back threes put the Bobcats back within five. Yet DCG’s shooting wasn’t cooling off, even hitting a buzzer beater to go up 36-22 at halftime.
“We were much more consistent offensively compared to our earlier game with them,” Zittergruen said. “There were definitely nerves. But we are tough competitors and settled down.”
Kramer’s shot stayed true throughout the night, finishing with six of Benton’s 10 made threes. The Bobcats reliance on the three kept them off the free throw line and the Mustangs won the rebounding battle 28-19.
“I knew I had to do something and just launched them,” Kramer said. “I felt good coming into this. We did a lot better, but [DCG] is a great shooting team.”
“We got tired,” Zittergruen added. “[DCG] worked long possessions and when you have to defend for a long time, that’s tough. They are such a well coached team. All the credit to them.”
Kramer finished with 18 points, all coming from behind the arc. She broke the school three point makes record against Solon in the Regional semifinal last week and continued to extend her new record with 68 makes this season.
“She shoots like crazy,” Twedt said. “It’s amazing. I love seeing her happy when she makes them. We definitely want her to keep on shooting.”
Twedt also broke a major school record with 464 points this season. Both Twedt and Kramer’s records were previously set by none other than Weekly herself in 2013. Yet neither is done. Kramer is a sophomore and Twedt is back for her senior season next school year. Both promise they will work to get back to State in 2023.
“It was such a great atmosphere and it was fun to see everyone from school come up to support us,” Twedt said. “I’m never going to forget this. It’s going to take a lot of hard work to get back, but we’re going to make strides this offseason.”
Benton will say goodbye to two seniors: four-year starter Grace Embretson and Alyssa Tegeler. Both made impacts defensively and leaders for the Bobcat program this season.
“Grace has been the heart and soul of this team,” Zittergruen said. “I wish we could have had Alyssa all four years with her athleticism and ability. They will both be missed, but we are also excited for what we bring back. We’ll continue to compete at a high level.”