Benton senior Olivia Janss can remember her first “nerve-wracking” start as a freshman in 2019. The match was a sweep of Vinton-Shellsburg, their first conference game of the season, and the first of many memories for Janss over her four years as a varsity starter.
“I played with a lot of great players, some of them playing in college now,” Janss said. “They've taught me a lot about being your own person and being confident in the position you’re playing. If you want that start and to keep it, you have to have the attitude that you want the ball.”
And Janss has certainly had the ball come her way over the years. The senior libero recorded her 1,000 career dig in the second set of Monday’s sweep at West Marshall to open Regional play.
“I didn’t know I would reach 1,000 digs before the end of the season,” Janss said. “I’ve done volleyball ever since I was little. This is a big accomplishment for me. It was awesome having the fans and my teammates cheer me on.”
Coach Mike Embretson has been there for all 1,000 plus digs, calling it a “remarkable feat” shortly after the Bobcats win over the Trojans (25-15, 25-20, 25-22).
“She keeps the game going,” Embretson said. “She scraps, so we can have an offense. Her mentality has always been ‘bring it on’ and that’s a quality any coach wants out of their libero.”
The Bobcats had a similar mentality going into Monday’s first round Regional match at West Marshall (18-16). The Trojans had taken a match away from the Bobcats at a tournament in Le Grand earlier in the season. From the first serve, Benton took more control and nearly let go of their lead. Embretson only called one single timeout on the night, talking things over late in the third set before the Bobcats ultimately finished off the Trojans.
“Our match with CPU last week definitely carried into tonight,” Embretson said. “We controlled the game, and Addie (Phillips) and Piper (Nelson) challenged their defense. Our tempo made the difference tonight.”
Benton (20-23) will travel to Mount Vernon (32-5) on Wednesday for the second round of Regionals. The two WaMaC teams met on Thursday at the conference volleyball tournament, with the Mustangs winning 25-12, 25-9.