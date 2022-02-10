VINTON – It was as simple as turning a key.
Barb Bookmeier of Vinton won a $5,000 kitchen appliance upgrade last week in a Treasure Hunt Contest through Our Iowa magazine. Bookmeier was one of six finalists out of 3,000 readers who entered the contest statewide and last Friday she traveled to Ames to take a shot at the grand prize.
“They put enough keys for 10 rounds in there,” Bookmeier said, “so we each had 10 chances.”
Bookmeier said that after a couple of rounds without success, she decided to try a different approach.
“Usually people always dig to the bottom of the bowl for something like this,” she said. “I just decided to grab whatever the top key was try it.”
Bookmeier stepped up to the bowl reached in and took the first key, then stepped over to a tiny demonstration door. She put the key into the lock, turning it, and…
“I won!” Bookmeier said.
Our Iowa magazine has been holding its year-long Treasure Hunt contests since it was launched in 2007. Usually the contest involved getting outside and looking for a key that was hidden in a public park somewhere in the state. Each issue another clue was given and at the same time 10 counties were eliminated from the search. Contestants were urged to bring trash bags on their searches and pick-up trash as they looked for the key.
But in the February/March issue in 2021, Our Iowa decided to move the contest indoors. And instead of looking for a key in the great outdoors, they looked in the pages of the magazine for a tiny drawing of a key.
Over six months – Our Iowa is monthly – over 3,000 people found the key and held a drawing to decide who the six finalists and Barb Bookmeier was one of them.
“It’s been so much fun!” she said.
And it will come in handy. Barb and her husband Ray are in the middle of a complete kitchen renovation, but since they have already purchased appliances, the prize will go for something else.
“They told me we don’t have to spend in on appliances,” Bookmeier said. “We’re going to use it for something else.”
And it was as easy as turning a key!