The 29th annual Brandon Christmas Festival was held Dec. 3-4 at the Brandon Area Community Center. The Community Club has since announced winners of some decorating contests that were part of the fun.
Sherri Kavalier placed first in the 18 and over division of the ginger bread house contest. Greta Aldrich was second and Marsha Wichman was third.
Ashley Sauser placed first in the age 12-17 division. Ashlee Thomas was second and Myra Peyton took third.
In age 7-11, Memphis Peyton was first. Madeline Brown was second and Evan Miller was third.
In 0-6, Delaine Holt placed first.
In the decorating contest for mini trees, Joyce Donovan Anderson took first for her Snowman Tree. Theresa ‘Himes’ Stacy was second with her fishing tree and Brooke Long placed third
The large tree decorating contest champion was Aiden Stacy with a Grinch tree. Myra Peyton was second with a Bob Ross tree. Sharon Koopman’s Golden Years tree took third.