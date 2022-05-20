VINTON — Becoming better is about working harder. If that means dragging your backside out of bed before 6 a.m. to go workout, that’s what you do. Right now at Vinton-Shellsburg High School, upwards of 70 young athletes are showing up in the weight room to get better.
And none of them can drive to their workout...they’re too young.
Over the course of the last three years, the program for 6th through 8th-graders — started by VS teacher and coach Anthony Church — has grown in leaps and bounds and it’s beginning to pay dividends.
“When we first started,” Church said, “we maybe had 15 kids, all of them boys. We have between 60 and 70 now, and probably two dozen of those kids are girls.”
The middle schoolers are currently getting roughly 50 minutes twice a week to for their workouts — that will expand greatly over the summer — but every workout is intense the whole way through.
While Church and assistants Dave Behrens and Braxton Morrison man the crowded weight room, groups are going up the VSHS hub for fitness workouts directed by VSHS teacher and coach Aric Chvala.
“People think of the weight room,” Behrens said, “and all they think of is that you’re trying to bulk up; they call it ‘weight-lifting’.
“What we’re doing is ‘Strength AND Conditioning’,” he added. “There’s a huge difference there.”
During last Friday’s workout, when the class rotated a couple of dozen of each class ran from the weight room, through the Commons, into the Hub and lined up to run sprints down the Science hallway under Chvala’s watchful eye. Friday’s drill was to run 40-yard sprint (yes, the halls are actually that long) but through the wonders of technology, only the last 10 were timed.
For the 8th-graders, Friday’s goal was 10 yards in 1.34 seconds. Coach Chvala would call out times as the athletes roared past, barely slowing down enough as they reached the Math hallway before walking down the Social Studies hall to repeat two more times...before running back to the weight room.
“They work hard,” Church said. “If they’re going to come here at that hour, then they’re going to work.”