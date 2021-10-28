VINTON — Voters in the Vinton Shellsburg school district are being asked to fill three seats in the Tuesday, November 2, election. Candidates returned nomination papers for two director at large seats as well as the District 1 director.
All candidates were sent a pair of questions regarding their thoughts about running for a seat on the school board.
None of the current board members returned nomination papers for the seats. Currently serving as Directors at large are Sue Gates and Mike Timmerman. Rob Levis has been serving as the Director for District 1.
Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents living with the school district may vote in one of three different polling places depending on where they live within Benton County. Vinton city residents may to the Vinton Skate & Activity Center to cast their ballot.
Residents in Benton and Canton Townships along with the city of Shellsburg should go to the Shellsburg Legion Hall.
Meanwhile residents in Bruce and Cedar Townships and Mount Auburn would cast their votes at the Mount Auburn Hall. School district patrons living in Eden, Harrison and Taylor Townships will be going to the Benton County Courthouse in the Center Hall.
The Garrison Fire Station will be the polling place for those individuals living in Garrison along with Homer, Monroe and Jackson Townships.
Director at Large:
Jenni Birker
1.) Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Vinton-Shellsburg school board?
While running for school board has been in the back of my mind for many years, I really started exploring the idea in June. My desire to run has nothing to do with current conditions of the world. We have one of the best school districts in the state and I want to continue to see it grow, thrive and draw more people into our community. When I learned several school board members were retiring it seemed like the natural time to step into that service role and continue the great things they have done over the years.
My location in the district was another motivating factor in choosing to run. I believe that it’s important that all areas of our district are equally represented. My family is a rural family from the south west side of the district. Our address is Garrison and there is not a dedicated seat on the school board for Garrison or the other rural communities our district serves. Transportation is one budget heavy area of a rural school district and as a parent of students on a rural route I can provide a student/parent perspective to transportation and bussing for our district.
2.) What do you see as challenges facing the district in the coming year?
I feel like challenges are an ever moving target. What’s at the front of my mind is bridging the learning gaps created from school closing in March of 2020. We now have testing data back that show us these learning gaps are very present, especially in our youngest learners. Formulating a solid plan to continually fill these holes in learning is crucial. Also putting systems in place to provide continuity of learning if an extended break from school is required again in the future.
Staffing shortages are also a high list topic. This is something that is happening both inside and outside the classrooms. We have one of the best school districts in the state and should strive to be an attractive district for potential employees. Along with Administration and Teachers, Bus drivers, Substitute teachers and Associates are integral parts of our children’s education and we need to continually look for ways to draw more of these individuals to Vinton-Shellsburg.
Braxton Morrison
1. Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Vinton-Shellsburg school board?
I have chosen to run for the VSCSD School Board because I believe the world is entering a slippery slope regarding how government and officials are mandating certain things, I feel they have no business mandating. The health and wellness of our students should be left up to each individual family unless certain circumstances apply to where the district needs to or must intervene. If we are going to begin mandating health measures as a district, there are much more pressing issues that have been affecting children’s (and everyone’s) health for years that we could begin with before debating on other issues.
With that being said, I have two students in the district and am a graduate of VSHS. I have a vested interest in the district and the community. I have experience from being a board member of other organizations and believe my diverse background will bring unique insights and experiences to the VSCSD School Board while giving back to my home community.
2. What do you see as challenges facing the district in the coming year?
In the coming year I see the biggest challenge continuing to be COVID-19. Due to the potential mandates the federal government is potentially implementing, they will trickle down to the state and local level. As a district, we need to do everything we can to keep our students safe and healthy but remember the power of these children’s health lies ultimately with the parents and caregivers of those children.
Audra Piotti
1) Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Vinton Shellsburg school board?
My husband, Jimmy Kelly, and I have lived in Vinton for just over 13 years, and we currently have two children, Lyla (4th grade) and Juniper (K) enrolled in the school district. For the last five years I have regularly attended school board meetings, curious to learn more about the district, how I can support the school system, and gain deeper insight into my children’s education. I’ve witnessed and have learned from school administrators and board members, both current and past. I’m running for school board because I genuinely feel that I can contribute to the board. Serving on the board is a way I can give back to my community and support the dedicated school district that we are a part of. Listening and learning over the years has given me insights into the challenges the school district faces, the areas where they have persevered, and how I can better support the faculty and staff who teach, mentor, and develop our children every day. I do not work with school aged children, but I work with the adults they become. In my role with the AmeriCorps NCCC I work with 18-24 year olds from across the country, and I’ve seen them both in classroom settings and in hands-on environments. Interpersonal skills, content comprehension, learning styles, and mental health challenges are some of the skills I work directly with. This experience and perspective is something I can bring to the conversation. I am not running for the board because I think I have the answers. What works for my kids and my family will not necessarily work for yours. I am running for the board because I know I will practice humility in trusting the perspectives of the experts who do this work day in and day out. I am willing to ask questions and eager to keep learning so I can best support the district and the families it serves.
2) What do you see as challenges facing the district in the coming year?
I see several challenges facing the district in the coming year. We need to manage the increased enrollment in our younger grades. Currently our student to teacher ratios are stretched to their max. We are fortunate to have incredibly passionate and skilled teachers, but I do not think it is realistic or fair for them to be expected to manage the number of students that they currently have. I’m curious to know if smaller ratios would create more significant gains in student’s academic and socio-emotional development. As these students move through our schools, will the current structure of building and grade assignments still remain feasible and realistic? We need to continue to address the mental health needs of our students as they can greatly impact their educational experience. Are there other community resources and organizations that we can partner with to continue to make a positive impact on the needs of our students? We need to adapt and evolve in order to continue to meet the overall needs with regards to health and well being. We need to continue to address the need to increase graduation rates and decrease drop out rates in our district. Although I see this as a challenge, I have been very impressed with the West school. Listening to administrative reports during board meetings, I’ve been able to hear what the West school has accomplished and can only imagine what our district’s drop out rate would be without this valuable resource. I would welcome input from our educators on what they think would make a difference or an impact in this area. Finally, we need to continue to grow our district. Each point I’ve discussed will require money to achieve it. Growing our schools equates to investing in our schools. We need to continue to look to the future and how we can draw more families with school-aged children to our district.
Kimberly Schirm
1) Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Vinton-Shellsburg school board?
I am running to be on the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District school board because I believe in the importance of public education and the difference it can make in advancing a student’s potential for success in all areas of life. When I worked at the University of Northern Iowa as an Academic Advisor, I worked with students and families from school districts all over the state. Working with these students demonstrated what resources and opportunities were given to them to ensure they were making the best, well-informed decisions for themselves and their futures. I believe we have an excellent school district here at Vinton-Shellsburg and can provide the building blocks necessary to help each student find their purpose and reach their full potential.
Whether students choose to directly enter the workforce, attend trade/vocational school, community college or a four-year institution, we should promote an atmosphere that will encourage each student to explore and follow the path most suited for them. I want to serve on the school board to collaborate with other board members and individuals within the school district and community to be able to take the ideas and concerns and implement them into making a better, more inviting and purposeful environment for our students and families. The school board serves as a sounding board for the betterment of the school district and community.
2) What do you see as challenges facing the district in the coming year?
Looking ahead to the upcoming year, there are a few challenges I see facing the school district. The first challenge is staffing shortages. As the Vinton-Shellsburg school district continues to grow, there is a demand for more qualified individuals to fill certain positions and substitute when current staff members are absent. If the school district can maintain staffing, this will allow class sizes to remain small enough for students and teachers to feel supported. This goes hand-in-hand with the next challenge facing the school district. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought an array of challenges to the entire world and each school district has been faced with multiple decisions on the best way to handle various situations due to the pandemic. The staffing challenge is magnified because of the pandemic since staff members are faced with their own health decisions as well as taking care of children and other family members.
The pandemic is an ongoing and fluid situation that is constantly evolving. The school district will continue to face the effects of Covid-19 and the academic, social and behavioral impacts it has on students and the district in its entirety. I wish to work directly with staff, parents, students and community members to ensure the overall well-being of students and staff is being considered and maintained.
Director District 1:
Initially three candidates returned papers for the seat of Director District 1 which has been held by Rob Levis.
Darin Humiston
1) Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Vinton Shellsburg school board?
As I served in the Air Force 23 years, my oldest daughter went to school in 7 school districts/6 states. My wife Stephanie and I have always supported our three kids’ teachers, chaperoning school trips and helping in the classroom. We have coached soccer, softball, flag football and baseball and supported both strong and struggling school districts. I turned down a second Air Force command assignment to bring my family back to Iowa and ensure my oldest spent four years in one high school, and VS delivered an excellent education. Prior to arriving in Vinton, we routinely helped our kids with their homework, but once we enrolled in VS this really tapered off, as our teachers’ professionalism was evident by our kids coming home understanding their assignments. Having experience in 7 school districts gives me a unique perspective, and if elected, I’ll work hard to improve learning opportunities to make our great school district even better.
2) What do you see as challenges facing the district in the coming year?
We all benefited from the talent and creativity of our teachers and staff during the last two years while adapting to the pandemic. However, as a member of the School Improvement Advisory Committee, I know that the recent Fastbridge testing scores confirm that our youngest grade school students are behind in language arts and math due to a lack of in-person instruction. The progress disparity in many of our classrooms concerns me, and if elected I’ll work tirelessly to improve the Tier 2 and 3 teaching resources, so students who have fallen behind get the additional help they need to be successful. I also want to work with the community to encourage more day care options in Vinton. I’ve learned from educators that the lack of day care options contributes to some children being behind in kindergarten. Working together we can improve this.
Justin Nosbisch
My name is Justin Nosbisch, I have been a resident of the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District for 13 years. I live just north of Vinton on a small acreage with my wife Whitney (Pflughaupt) a graduate of VSCSD and our 4 children, Callie and Ayden (Middle schoolers) Leni (2nd Grade), and Korbin who will attend 4-year-old preschool next year.
I have been in education now for 18 years, and have had the opportunity to experience many different roles and responsibilities in the school setting. I have had experience in many facets such as administration, instructional coach in charge of teaching, learning, and data, English language arts teacher, and as a special education teacher. My approach to the educational process has always been about a growth mindset and being learning-centered. Not only with the teachers but with myself as well. I am interested in serving on the school board for that exact reason, I want to see our district seek continuous growth and improvement. I believe
that we have always had a strong district, with good, caring, involved families but as districts and open-enrollment rules change I would like to see our district continue to be innovative, student-centered, and aggressive to stand out above and beyond our neighboring districts. I believe we have the right superintendent that is solution-oriented, pushing us towards that constant improvement and it has rejuvenated me to focus on the positive impacts that I, too, can have on education, teacher performance, and increasing student achievement.
While running for the school board I would like to see our community continue to focus on early childhood education, the lack of availability of quality daycare, continued support in special programming and helping our students to prepare to be productive members of society. I want to work to reform our system to make it more conducive to helping our teachers grow and learn from their experiences, peers, and what results they are seeing from their students so that we can increase the effectiveness of our school, continue to coach, provide effective feedback and professional development.
I am also hoping to help make a difference in growing our partnerships with area businesses, parks and recreation, and our county’s events that are held in our area so that we can continue to build a better welcoming community.
I am looking forward to serving on the school board, not only for my kids’ future but for your kids as well.
Cara Martin was the third individual who returned the nomination papers. When contacted by Vinton Newspapers she responded that she had decided to withdraw from the race because she and another candidate were “like-minded and share common goals.” She explained that she didn’t want to split votes so had decided to withdraw her name.