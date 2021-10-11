A Sioux City attorney and state senator is seeking to wrest away the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate away from Iowa’s longtime-serving senator in next June’s primary.
Jim Carlin, 58, who practices “plaintiff’s work” including medical malpractice, currently represents Senate District 3, which consists of mostly rural Woodbury County with a small part of Sioux City along with Plymouth County in Northwest Iowa. He is running against Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, who announced Sept. 24 that he will seek his eighth six-year term in 2022, for the GOP nod.
The winner of that race on June 7, 2022, will face the victor of the Democratic primary. Currently, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, former Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer and current Iowa Democratic Party Rural Caucus chairman and Minden City Councilman Glenn Hurst have all declared for the nomination, with retired U.S. Navy Adm. Michael T. Franken, who ran in 2020, is expected to make an announcement for the race soon.
Carlin is worried that the nation is going against its founding principles.
“Originally, it was something I just thought about, because I think, like a lot of people, we’re concerned — I’m concerned — are we going to be able to preserve our freedoms for the next generation with the direction that we’re taking,” Carlin said in a 45-minute interview with Waverly Newspapers
“A question that I ask myself, ‘Are my grandkids going to be free 20 years from now?’ When I ask that question, I think that answer is probably, ‘No.’”
Carlin served one year representing House District 6 in 2017 and then won a special election that December to represent Senate District 3 following the retirement of Bill Anderson. The Pittsfield, Massachusetts, native served in the U.S. Army from 1983-1985 before moving to the Siouxland area to open his law practice. He has an economics degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a law degree from Marquette University Law School.
When asked about the term “freedom,” he said that means “self-determination.”
“The assault on free speech on our college campuses around the state is well-known — nationally, it’s well-known,” Carlin said. “Political correctness, the assault on the Second Amendment, especially with red-flag laws. Our privacy is encroached on by big tech. The economic incursion of more big government taking more of our income through inflationary spending practices, increasing taxes.”
He also lamented on the possibilities of the federal government mandating vaccination against COVID-19 and restricting travel on those who don’t get the shot. He said he is against that idea due to body autonomy.
“Globally, there is a lot more infringement on people’s rights to self-determination, and it’s getting worse,” he said. “Do you really want to redefine the whole country, redefine freedom, do you want to take it that far? This isn’t the end of this (the restrictions). Are we going redefine ourselves economically? Are we going to redefine freedom?”
He is against abortion.
“There’s another person involved,” Carlin said. “If you want your bodily autonomy respected, then you should respect the bodily autonomy of other people, including the life that’s on the inside of you.
“When you make that decision, it’s more than one life. It’s the lives that are going to come from it.”
Carlin said one of his accomplishments as a state senator was the passage of Iowa’s version of the “heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortions once a gynecologist or obstetrician can detect a fetal heartbeat. That would happen within about six weeks of conception.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed that bill into law on May 15, 2018, but a legal challenge by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic and a private citizen resulted in a Polk County judge declaring it unconstitutional. The judge cited Iowa Supreme Court precedent that terminating a pregnancy is a “fundamental right under the Iowa Constitution.”
Currently, the Legislature is working on an amendment to the state constitution stating that it doesn’t “secure or protect the right” to abortion.
Among the other planks to Carlin’s platform include making sure billionaires pay taxes comparable in rates to average Iowans, repatriating industries to the United States on a national security basis, ramping up the military to keep pace with China and reducing “big government.”
But Carlin’s main point of contention with Grassley is the fact the senator voted to certify the 2020 presidential election.
“That’s a big reason people are upset with (Grassley). They don’t think he should have certified the election. There is evidence of fraud. Whether it was enough to overturn the election, there was evidence of fraud, and there is a big breach of trust because of that. Trust is indispensable to the success of the process.”
He also disagreed with Grassley’s vote to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill out of the Senate that is still being considered in the House of Representatives. He doesn’t agree with provisions that are being negotiated in a separate, $3.5 trillion bill that Democrats want to add for health care, childcare and other social programs that the Republicans are against.
“The difference between (Grassley) and I, I think, is a willingness to fight for the preservation of freedom for the next generation,” Carlin said. “I’m not going to be passive. I’m going to be engaged.”