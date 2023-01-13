A Cedar Rapids man that maintained residences in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the purpose of distributing controlled substances was sentenced January 12, 2023, to 20 years in federal prison.
Corey Lamar Cullar, Sr., age 44, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received the prison term after a February 17, 2022 guilty plea to one count of maintaining a drug‑involved premises, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Evidence at sentencing showed that, in February 2016, Cullar was released from federal prison. Starting in the fall of 2017, and continuing until his arrest in August 2021, Cullar rented a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances.
Cullar and his associates, including family members, distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences. Cullar involved minors in the distribution of controlled substances, including his children; he exercised a leadership role over several individuals; and he possessed firearms and provided them to others. Cullar obstructed justice by intimidating or attempting to intimidate a witness during his prosecution.
Cullar was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Cullar was sentenced to 240 months’ imprisonment, which is the statutory maximum sentence allowed for his offense, and he must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Cullar is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.