A man who was involved in the distribution of heroin was sentenced January 4, 2023, to more than a year in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Albert McReynolds, age 34, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 18, 2022 guilty plea to two counts of distribution of a controlled substance after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense and one count of distribution of and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.
Evidence at plea and sentencing hearings showed that on three different occasions between October and December 2020, McReynolds arranged for the distribution of heroin in Cedar Rapids. On two of those occasions, McReynolds personally distributed the heroin, and on one occasion, another individual distributed the heroin on his behalf. Fentanyl was detected along with the heroin involved in the first two occasions. McReynolds has a prior federal conviction for heroin trafficking, and he was serving a term of supervised release when he committed the instant offense.
McReynolds was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. McReynolds was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
McReynolds is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Adam Vander Stoep and Assistant United States Attorney Dan Chatham and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force consisting of the DEA; the Linn County Sheriff's Office; the Cedar Rapids Police Department; the Marion Police Department; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.