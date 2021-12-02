Center Point Park and Recreation has announced a pair of special events for families early next year. Register for them at www.teamsideline.com/centerpoint.
First, the 2022 Father Daughter Dance will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Andersen Community Center.
“Dress in your finest clothes for a special night with your daughter, niece or grandchild,” said its online announcement. “There will be a DJ, dessert and drinks! All ages are welcomed. Photo packages will be available to purchase at the dance.”
Register by Jan. 27.
The next month, on March 5, will be Mother-Son Gym Night 2022.
“Grab your tennis shoes for a night of fun and games!” the announcement says. “(A) DJ will be keeping the beat and activities going. The fun won’t stop there, prizes will be handed out after challenges. Eat before you come but drinks and desserts will be waiting there for you.”
The event will be in the CPU Middle School gym from 6-7:30 p.m.
Register by Feb. 24.
The cost for each event is $20 a couple and $5 for each additional child.