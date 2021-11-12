VINTON — Changes may be happening in regard to garbage pickup for Vinton residents.
Josh Frye, J & R Sanitation, visited with council members Wednesday evening and discussed the idea of picking up recycling every week in the community instead of twice a month.
“With the pandemic, people are shopping online more,” Frye told the council. Doing research, Frye believes that this trend will continue.
“You have your new truck,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said during the meeting. Frye confirmed that the company had purchased a new truck which would allow him to pick up the recycling and garbage at the same time, instead of having to make two trips.
“Currently on the off weeks, I’m putting garbage on both sides to balance the load,” Frye said. “But on the recycling weeks, I can use the diverter and the recycling will go on one side and the garbage on the other.” The bins are emptied on the same side of the truck, but the recycling is kept separate from the garbage.
“I’ve had a few customers stop me and ask about the two being mixed,” Frye explained. “But I’ve got the camera right there so I can show them how it works.”
Maynard and Tami Stark, council member, both shared that they had received questions from residents about the new system.
With the possibility of recycling being picked up each week, there would be an increase in the household fee. “I don’t have the paperwork here tonight,” Frye told the council, “but the increase would be about $2 a week for the two additional weeks, or $4 for a month.”
“I would be willing to pay that,” Nate Edwards, council member, told those present at he meeting. “There are times that I have thrown a recycled item in the garbage because its the second week and I don’t have any more room in the recycle bin.
Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, reminded council that amendments had been made to the city’s contract with J & R in the past.
“Bring us the paperwork for the proposal and we’ll take it from there,” Maynard told Frye.
In other business:
- Bringing entertainment downtown is the the idea behind a proposal shared by Kevin Schlarbaum and Shadoe Vogt during Wednesday’s meeting.
“We have had success holding concerts at the Benton County Fairgrounds,” Schlarbaum told the council “but we would like to bring entertainment downtown.”
The plan calls for a concert to be held next fall and have “Hairball” perform.
“We would like to have it in the intersection of A Ave and 4th Street,” Vogt explained to the council.
While there may be other areas downtown that the concert could be held, the pair felt for crowd control this would be the best location.
“I know we have to fill out this packet,” Schlarbaum said holding an application from the city “and get this back to you, but we just wanted to give you a heads up of what our plans are.”
“Get that filled out and come back to see us,” Maynard told the pair.