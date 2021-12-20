Have you seen the “Help Wanted” signs on business doors and posts online?
Iowa has more jobs without workers than people without jobs, and yet Iowans continue moving out of state for better opportunities.
Iowa has become an unfriendly place for many workers in recent years, with working Iowans and local businesses taking a backseat to big corporate greed and culture wars.
The result? Governor Reynolds has a workforce crisis on her hands. It’s hit almost every sector of the Iowa economy—manufacturing, health care, education, services and more.
The workforce crisis is driving up costs and making it hard for Iowans to get the goods and services they need. Too few nurses can lead life-and-death situations at our hospitals. Overburdened teachers are walking away from the profession they once loved, leaving schools understaffed and classrooms in chaos.
This is bad news for Iowa’s future. An economy that doesn’t have enough workers or opportunities for those who want to get ahead is broken. Businesses and investors looking to grow will look elsewhere.
During the 2022 session, I’ll be focused on putting more money into the pockets of working Iowans and rebuilding Iowa’s reputation as a great place to live and work. We can get back on track by:
• Expanding apprenticeships, career training and technical education.
• Making child care more available and affordable throughout Iowa.
• Expanding high-speed Internet service to every school, business and family.
• Fully funding our schools so that students are prepared to succeed.
• Providing tax cuts to middle- and lower-income Iowans and smaller businesses.
State Sen.Eric Giddens represents Iowa Senate District 38, which includes Cedar Falls, Hudson, Traer, Dysart, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Gilbertville, Washburn, LaPorte City and Mount Auburn. Contact him at 319-230-0578 or eric.giddens@legis.iowa.gov.