Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.