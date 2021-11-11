Friday, Nov. 12:Vinton-Shellsburg musical, 7 p.m., V-S High School auditorium
Saturday, Nov. 13: Vinton-Shellsburg musical, 7 p.m., V-S High School auditorium.
Monday, Nov. 15: Early Arts Study Club meeting, 1:30 p.m., at the Trinity Lutheran Church with June Kruger as hostess. June will present the program on turkeys.
Saturday, Dec. 4: Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m., Skate and Activity Center, Vinton. $5 per person.
Tuesday, Dec. 28: Winter Carnival, 9-11 a.m., Skate and Activity Center, Vinton. $5 per person. For grade school youth. Tickets to play games are 10 cents each.