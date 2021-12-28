Tuesday, Dec. 28
Winter Carnival, 9-11 a.m., Skate and Activity Center, Vinton. $5 per person. For grade school youth. Tickets to play games are 10 cents each.
Monday, Jan. 3
Classes resume in Benton Community and Center Point-Urbana Community School Districts
Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Classes resume in Vinton-Shellsburg and Union Community School Districts
Wednesday, Jan. 5
• Soup supper, 5-8 p.m., VFW Post 8884, 5999 25th Avenue Trail, Vinton, chili and two other soups served, free will donation, to go orders are welcome.
Saturday, Jan. 15
• Benton County Conservation ice fishing tournament, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hannan Lake Park, 1949 Benton-Iowa Road, Blairstown. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Fishing/auguring starts at 8:30 a.m. Prizes and raffles. For more information, call Hannen Lake Ranger Strickland at 319-560-9804 or go the Benton County Conservation Facebook page.
Saturday, Feb. 6
• Shellsburg American Legion Riders Chili Cook-Off, chili registration is 11 a.m. to noon (free), tasting is noon to 3 p.m. ($7 per person), judging at 3 p.m., at the Pearl Street Social Club. All proceeds go to the Benton County Freedom Rock Fund.