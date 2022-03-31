On Sunday, March 27th Archbishop Michael Jackels came to St. Mary Catholic Church, Vinton, to celebrate Mass and confer the Sacrament of Confirmation on twenty-two students who are currently sophomores and juniors in high school.
The Sacrament of Confirmation is one of three sacraments of initiation in the Catholic Church, the other two being Baptism and Holy Communion. The ordinary minister of the Sacrament of Confirmation is the local Archbishop/Bishop. As part of the rite, Archbishop Jackels prayed that the candidates would be strengthened in the gifts of the Holy Spirit. He then anointed each candidate with the Sacred Chrism. Confirmation completes an individual’s initiation into the Catholic faith.