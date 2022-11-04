VINTON -- The murder trial of Tacoa Talley that had been scheduled to start Monday will not start now until February 6, 2023.
Judge Chad Kepros issued the order Friday afternoon after Talley's attorney, Aaron Hawbreaker filed motions to wave speedy trial and for the continuance late Thursday afternoon. In the motion, Hawbreaker said more time was needed to prepare for the defense, as well as the fact that his co-counsol was unavailable because of another murder case.
Talley, and Samantha Bevans are charged with the murder of Bevans's step-mother Jodie Bevans this past summer.