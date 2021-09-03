The historic Cafe 218 at 211 K Ave. N in Vinton was being demolished last week to make way for a new Dollar General. The general contractor, Southern Building Company, hopes to start dirt work next week, says Project Superintendent Mark Harnden.
Asbestos has been abated.
“We’re in the demolition phase, we’ve got the building pretty much all done and gone, guys tearing up the old concrete so we can start dirt work hopefully next week,” Harnden said Friday.
“We take it all the way from permits to, hand Dollar General the keys,” Harnden said.
Completion is tentatively scheduled for the end of year.
Weather and supply chains tend to be things that can affect construction schedules.
The manager of the currently-open Dollar General location, Ben Smeenk, expected the new location would be move-in ready by early April, depending on winter weather. The store will remain in operation at the current location, 103 S. K Ave., until about the time of the move.
Dollar General filed a building permit with the city of Vinton on June 21, according to Vinton building inspector Blake Hansen.
The plan notes the “relocation of store no. 3819” to 211 K Ave. N — the Cafe 218 address.
The plan says the store will measure 76-by-140 feet, or 10,640 square. The long side of the rectangle will face forward with a front vestibule, an L-shaped parking lot to the left and front, a landscaping strip bordering the lot, and a green area in back.
•••
For nearly 60 years, the sign in front of 211 K Ave. N in Vinton read, Cafe 218.
A “grand opening” was advertised for Cafe 218 in the Feb. 5, 1963, Cedar Valley Times.
In it, Mrs. Martha Thomas and Don Snyder wrote, “We welcome everyone to be our guests and inspect our new and completely modern cafe, on our grand opening day, Wednesday, Feb. 6.”
They sweetened the invitation with “free doughnuts and coffee” and said starting Feb. 7 the cafe would be open seven days a week.
In December 1971, the contemporary Cafe 218 owners, Jack and Maxine Siegel, were expanding the cafe to the west, yielding a new kitchen measuring 24-by-60 feet. The former kitchen and storage became dining, adding 50 to the main dining area, a private room for 36 people, along with a central air conditioning and exhaust system.
On Jan. 2, 1982, a pair of Reinbeck transplants, Vern and Theresa Feldman, took over operating the cafe, pledging to keep the food and approach. They brought with them six of their 14 children still at home, with a move-in to the living space upstairs from it, scheduled for June 1982.
The Siegels continued to own it until the late 1990s, when Jack Siegel’s estate transferred it to Maxine Siegel (1995) and she conferred various aspects of the property to members of the Aliu family, Buchanan County Assessor’s records show.
In 2012, the Alius deeded it to the Tafas.
The Aug. 7, 2006 Cedar Valley Times sheds light on this, announcing Jon Tafa, a U.S. citizen and Kosovo native, was driving through when he inquired about the empty 218 Cafe. After months of remodeling, it opened July 31, 2006 with 14 employees. He, too, said he would operate it seven days a week.
Tafa replaced most of the equipment, remodeled the dining area and repainted the exterior. The landlord replaced the roof. Plumbing and air conditioning was also repaired, and the interior carpet and walls redone. They offered “Iowa favorites such as pork chops and steak” along with Italian-inspired pastas and Chinese-inspired stir-fries, per the story by Dean Close.
Tafa was married to Aferdita and they had an 11-month-old daughter at the time. He hoped to move them to Vinton but his wife was not named among family members helping at the restaurant — which included Tafa’s older brother, Mike, and a cousin.
A former Vinton building inspector reported to Vinton City Council of work on the front of Cafe 218 going on, during a council meeting the week of Aug. 19.
“Work has been started at Cafe 218,” he said. “The building has been painted and work has been done on the front.”