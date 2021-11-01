VINTON – With visible progress being made at the IBSSS steam plant members of the Vinton city council agreed to an extension for work to continue.
The council met last Thursday with Matt Kindl who had purchased the property earlier this year. Because of the state of the property Kindl had been granted six months to get the property cleaned up and the building secured.
City officials had made several attempts with previous owners to get the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) steam plant closed up. Located along with W 8th Street the building had been in the state of disrepair for a number of years.
“I haven’t met all the deadlines that I presented to you earlier,” Kindl told council members. “I’m asking for a few more months to get everything done.” Going thru the checklist, Kindl shared that work on the roof is three-fourths done. “Except for the back wall, most of the walls have been completed. I’m still working on some of the brickwork.
“You have definitely made progress at the site,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told him during the meeting. “It’s nice to see you cleaning up the site.”
Blake Hansen, Vinton building inspector, asked if Kindl had a final use plan yet for the building.
“I do not yet,” Kindl said.
“He has made progress at the site,” Hansen told council members. “Windows have been taken care of and the outside is getting tidied up.” Hansen did ask if an elevation drawing/plan could be completed soon and presented to the city.
Kindl asked if he could be given another six months to get the building buttoned up and continue work on the roof. His goal is to eventually lease it out as commercial space.
Council members present all agreed to a work extension.
“People are noticing the work that you have been doing,” Tami Stark, council member, told Kindl at the meeting. “I appreciate all the sweat equity that you have been putting in.”
In other business:
-For the 14th year in a row there will be a Veteran’s Patriotic Christmas Parade in Vinton.
Ron Geiger, Vinton, met with the council and asked for approval for the parade to be held Thursday, November 18. “We’d like to use the same route as the past and line up east and south of the Methodist church,” Geiger told council members.
“Lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. that night,” Geiger, a member of the VFW Post 8884, said. “We’re here to make sure that its okay with you folks if we have this parade,” he said.
All council members agreed for the parade to go on as scheduled.
“We’ll make sure this information gets to the police department,” Maynard told Geiger.
-Approval was also given for a street closure of E 2nd Street between 1st Avenue and A Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, November 6.
Kristie Boyle, Recreation Coordinator, Vinton Parks & Recreation (VPRD), asked for the street to be closed for the finale of the department’s Fall Festival Finale at Celebration Park.
“Kristie has done a lot of work and it has been well received,” Matt Boggess, VPRD director, told council members during the meeting. “There has been a lot of participation by residents and the business owners.”