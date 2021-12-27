VINTON – Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Vinton city employees will receive a one-time payment of $500.
Council members passed a resolution last Wednesday evening, approving the payment for the period of January 27, to December 31, 2020, to full time employees during that period.
The resolution states that to be eligible, “the recipient must have been continuously and be currently employed by the City of Vinton from January 27, 2020 to August 17, 2021.
Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, explained that there were 40 city employees who would be receiving the premium payment. This included employees for the police department
along with street and water departments, Vinton Parks and Recreation (VPRD) and Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU).
During citizen’s input of the meeting John Watson, Vinton resident and former mayor, shared thoughts on the idea.
“I feel this is a noble gesture” Watson said. “but I feel this is wrong. Our employees do an excellent job.” With many of the city’s employees being a part of a union, Watson explained that he felt the move would be a negative one. “A contract is a contract,” he said. “When the City is in another disaster like a flood or a derecho are employees going to think they deserve another payment like this?”
During discussion of the resolution on the agenda Vinton Mayor Bud Maynard spoke to Watson’s concern. “What John (Watson) said is adequate,” Maynard stated. “But the floods and storms that have been experienced in the past have not been declared a national disaster.”
Ward pointed out that the ARPA rules were “very specific in limiting the purpose for which cities may spend the funds” Providing premium pay for “essential government employees” was one such authorized use. Vinton received $378,147.55 from the United States Treasury in 2021 and is expected to receive an additional $378,147.55 in 2022.
“I appreciate all the hard work that our employees have done during this pandemic,” Maynard said. “I don’t like the idea of picking out a few to get a bonus because of the hard work they do.” Using the funds from the ARPA will allow all employees across the board to receive these funds.
Both Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Department, and Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks and Recreation, spoke in favor of the resolution. “For morale purposes this would be a real boost,” Boggess stated. “We (city employees) realize that this is not a bonus,” he added.
Ward did point out to the council that while the ARPA funds could only be used for specific items, there was also a deadline in which the funds could be spent. “If these funds are not used by the end of next year,” he said “the city will need to return the funds back to the Federal Government.”